Las Olas Capital Advisors Celebrates Growth with Hiring Two Portfolio Strategists

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas Capital Advisors is proud to announce the addition of two new Portfolio Strategists, Saige Bergel, and Jason Engelson. Each of these two new team members has broad experience which offer value to the company including research and evaluation, trading, creating models, due diligence, extensive knowledge of private equity and limited partnerships and fund management. Both Saige and Jason will serve on the Investment Committee.

What sets them apart is their shared perspective with their clients about what wealth truly means.

Saige Bergel graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor's degree in business administration concentrating in investment analysis and. He has experience as a fund controller focusing on financial modeling for buy-out, venture capital and real estate clients.

Jason Engelson graduated from Tulane University with a Master of Business Administration in finance. His previous experience as an Investment Analyst involved all phases of security analysis including analyzing historical and projected financials, building, and maintaining financial models, valuation, and comparable companies' due diligence.

Las Olas Capital Advisors has many verticals including private equity in real estate and venture capital. Founder and Managing Director, Paul Tanner, said "We have been in business for over 7 years and are pleased with the growth of our team and are looking forward to a great future with the integration of all available resources in the Independent Sector of Wealth Management".

About Las Olas Capital Advisors

Last Olas Capital Advisors is a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What sets them apart is their shared perspective with their clients about what wealth truly means. They consider prosperity not in terms of material gain or status but as an opportunity to create profound impact for families, community, and the world at large. The team has over 60 years of combined experience and each person at the firm understands that business is developed through relationships built on trust and confidence.

