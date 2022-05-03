More Ways to Discover Real-World Magic: Adventures by Disney Introduces Itineraries to Sicily and the British Isles in 2023

Two brand-new Land Adventures featuring first-ever Adventures by Disney experiences in Sicily and Northern Ireland, along with returning Private Adventures, round out the leader in family travel's global lineup of 2023 itineraries

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning May 2023, families will explore even more of the world when they travel with Adventures by Disney on two, brand-new itineraries to Sicily and the British Isles. Also in 2023, 11 Private Adventure vacations return, providing families and friends with the convenience of traveling with their preferred party of up to 12 guests to some of the world's must-see destinations.

During the all-new Adventures by Disney Sicily itinerary, guests will experience ancient Greek and Roman wonders, including visits to the famed Valley of Temples, Villa Romana del Casale, Neapolis Archaeological Park and Taormina’s Teatro Greco. (Adventures by Disney) (PRNewswire)

Bookings for the full lineup of 2023 Land Adventures and Private Adventures open to the public on May 13. More details can be found on adventuresbydisney.com.

Discovering the Old-World Charm of Sicily and Enchantment of the British Isles

The two distinct Land Adventures celebrate the storied legacy, diverse culture and world-renowned traditions of their respective regions with curated experiences sure to appeal to the history buff, foodie and adventure-seeker alike. Led by a team of specially trained Adventure Guides, these itineraries will be brought to life with immersive, authentic experiences marked by signature Disney service.

An Unforgettable Tour of Sicily – Ancient Sites, Local Charm and Natural Wonders

Offering a diverse lineup of activities with something for every member of the family, the Adventures by Disney Sicily Land Adventure invites families to explore the ancient wonder, breathtaking landscapes and culinary delights characteristic of this captivating Mediterranean island.

With tailor-made experiences designed to connect families with the people and culture of the region — and stops at five out of the seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites found in Sicily — the eight-day, seven-night itinerary takes guests on a grand tour through Palermo, Monreale, Agrigento, Piazza Armerina, Caltagirone, Siracusa, Mount Etna and Taormina.

Families traveling on the Sicily Land Adventure will discover:

The vibrant culture and history of the 2,000-year-old province of Palermo with a privately guided tour of the 12th-century Monreale Cathedral; a behind-the-scenes visit to the largest theater in Italy — the Teatro Massimo — and sampling of mouth-watering delicacies.

The old-world charm of a small Sicilian village, visiting artisan shops and sharing a traditional village-style lunch alongside locals.

Ancient Greek and Roman wonders , including visits to the famed Valley of Temples, Villa Romana del Casale, Neapolis Archaeological Park and Teatro Greco.

A hands-on ceramic painting activity in Caltagirone , learning about this time-honored Sicilian tradition and getting a chance to channel their inner artisan.

The art of puppetry at Teatro dei Pupi , with a private show, a backstage look at the master puppeteers at work and a rare workshop visit where guests will be able to customize their own puppet.

The grandeur of Mount Etna , taking in the impressive terrain surrounding Europe's highest active volcano by off-road vehicle.

The beauty of Isola Bella , embarking on a privately charted boat ride through the Ionian Sea to swim and snorkel in the sparkling crystal waters and discover the blue cave of Taormina.

Adventures by Disney will offer 10 Sicily departures in 2023, three of which are reserved for adult guests. Adult-Exclusive departures feature a scenic sunset cruise around the Island of Ortigia.

The Best of the British Isles – Celebrating History, Folklore and Tradition

Combining all-time guest favorites from England, Ireland and Scotland adventures with brand-new experiences thoughtfully curated by the travel experts at Disney, the 10-day, nine-night British Isles Land Adventure offers a one-of-a-kind tour through Dublin, Belfast, Antrim Coast, Glasgow, Edinburgh and London — and marks the first time Adventures by Disney takes guests to Northern Ireland.

Surrounded by history and tradition at every turn, guests will be immersed in the rich storytelling of the isles.

Ireland : During their two-day adventure in Dublin , guests explore the story of the Irish people through an interactive museum experience, observe the art of crafting Irish whiskey at a local distillery and enjoy traditional fare at one of the oldest family-owned pubs in Dublin .

Northern Ireland : Families try their hand at making traditional Irish soda bread, take a panoramic tour of the famed sites of Belfast , and enjoy a scenic drive along the Antrim Coast where they find mythical legends, picturesque seaside villages and the geological wonders known as the basalt columns at the Giant's Causeway.

Scotland : After crossing the North Channel via ferry, guests discover the important heritage of the bagpipes and try their chanter-playing skills in Glasgow . A royal welcome awaits in Edinburgh as families enjoy private access to the Royal Yacht Britannia; explore the historic Royal Mile ; and visit the resplendent Edinburgh and Floors Castles.

England : After a scenic train ride through the English countryside, families arrive in London where they take part in one of Britain's famous pastimes, afternoon tea. Later, they embark on a high-speed boat ride along the River Thames. On the final full day of the adventure, guests visit some of city's must-see attractions, including a private viewing of the Royal Crown Jewels in the Tower of London and a tour of Westminster Abbey.

Adventures by Disney will offer nine British Isles departures in 2023, four of which are reserved for adult guests. Adult-Exclusive departures include a privately guided tour through the underground vaults of Old Town Edinburgh, exploring the underground labyrinth filled with spine-tingling tales and mystery.

Private Adventures Return – Even More Ways to Adventure Together

Offering yet another way to visit popular destinations with Adventures by Disney, Private Adventures return with 11 itineraries in 2023: Australia; Costa Rica; Egypt; England and France; Greece; Ireland; Italy; New Zealand; Peru; South Africa and Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Led by a Private Adventure Guide, these trips are designed for a smaller group of guests and offer flexible booking dates.

When traveling on a Private Adventure, guests experience:

A private group vacation alongside their select family and friends (up to 12 guests).

More time to discover destinations at their own pace.

Flexible booking dates giving them the choice of when they want to travel, pending seasonality and availability.

A dedicated Private Adventure Guide connecting them with the culture and bringing each destination to life through engaging storytelling.

Unique experiences designed for small groups, such as a guided tour of Te Puia geothermal park in New Zealand , a full-day sailing excursion along the outer reef in Australia or a privately guided tour of Robben Island in South Africa .

More details can be found on the Private Adventures page on adventuresbydisney.com.

The Disney Difference – A Different Kind of Magic

With specially trained Adventure Guides, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches and magical moments throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone in the family. Guests create cherished memories and meet new friends as they experience the wonder of the real world in an authentic, immersive and hassle-free adventure made possible by Disney.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit adventuresbydisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

