TIKI® Brand BiteFighter® LED String Lights Named as Gold Edison Award Winner

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand announced it has been named a Gold Edison Award winner for their BiteFighter® LED String Lights with proven mosquito repellency.* The Edison Awards are among the most prestigious accolades, honoring excellence in new product development, design and innovation. TIKI® Brand was honored at the 2022 Edison Award ceremony in Fort Meyers, Florida, on April 20-22.

The Edison Awards, established in 1987 and named after inventor, Thomas A. Edison, are an annual program built to recognize and honor the most innovative products and business leaders in the world. An elite panel of Steering Committee members select the nominees for consideration, sending a comprehensive ballot to over 3,000 experienced senior business executives throughout the nation for winner selection. Winners represent "game changing" products, services, excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact.

"We are elated to offer consumers the first and only string light with proven mosquito repellency," said TIKI® Brand Sr. Product Manager Jeremy Yingst. "At TIKI® Brand, we are committed to creating products that allow carefree moments for consumers in their backyards. It is exciting to help solve consumer problems through innovation, and we are honored to be named an Edison Award winner at the gold level."

The weatherproof BiteFighter® LED String Lights include a 36-foot string with three integrated repellent diffusers, three patented BiteFighter® replaceable repellent pods and warm-toned, 2200K shatter-resistant LED bulbs. The pre-filled repellent pods last up to 200 hours and provide a protection zone up to 330 square feet. With the flip of a switch, repellency is established in 15 minutes, helping consumers turn on ambiance and turn off mosquitos.

The 2022 Edison Award winners, including product descriptions, photos and videos, can be found at Edisonawards.com/winners2022.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter® LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tikibrand.com.

*Based on studies that demonstrated a reduction in mosquitos compared to untreated controls. Use as directed. Efficacy may be affected by weather conditions, configuration and distance from repellent pods, and individual physical factors.

