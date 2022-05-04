Autograph Announces New Brand Campaign and "The Future Is…" NFT Collection

Highlights Iconic Athletes Devin Booker, Sabrina Ionescu, Coco Gauff, Collin Morikawa and Justin Herbert

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady that is pioneering a new era of digital experiences, today announced their "The Future is…" athlete partners also featured in a new brand campaign. The first year of Autograph saw the brand launching collections with all-time legends across sports - this next generation is made up of athletes who have their own potential for greatness and who are changing their categories in real time. The group of superstars includes Devin Booker, guard for the Phoenix Suns, Sabrina Ionescu, guard for the New York Liberty, Coco Gauff, American professional tennis star, Collin Morikawa, American professional golfer and two-time major champion and Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. The collection will also be accompanied by Autograph's first brand campaign across digital and select broadcast channels, featuring all five stars.

Courtesy of Autograph (PRNewsfoto/Autograph) (PRNewswire)

Each athlete collection consists of three NFTs and will feature challenges that unlock utility and rewards, enhancing the NFT experience over the course of multiple weeks. Challenges allow community members exclusive access and reflect the athletes' passions from style to shoes and cars. The first collection from the program will kick off with Sabrina Ionescu, which will drop on May 10th at 3pm ET and it will be available to view on Autograph.io and can be purchased on the DraftKings Marketplace (Nasdaq: DKNG). The designs of the NFTs were also made in collaboration with up-and-coming artists to give distinct creative for the next generation.

"During the first year of Autograph, our brand has become synonymous with the 'GOATs' of the sports world - Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Simone Biles, Wayne Gretzky, and more," said Patrick Cassidy, CMO at Autograph. "When we choose to partner with an athlete, it means something. We believe that Devin, Sabrina, Coco, Collin, and Justin not only have the chance to be all-time greats in their sports, but we also want to recognize that they are here now, building that legacy right in front of our eyes. We are honored to partner with them to create dynamic collections and experiences for their most engaged fans."

"Autograph is a fresh, strong brand at the forefront of Web3, so it was a no-brainer for me to partner with them," said Devin Booker. "By creating my own collection, it allows me to interact with my fans in a more meaningful way than I already do and I'm excited to see what we are going to create."

"I'm so excited to be a part of the next era of digital collecting and the Web3 world alongside so many other amazing athletes," said Sabrina Ionescu. "I want to make sure the next generation knows that there's a place for them in Web3, and Autograph is helping to pave the way."

In addition to the collection, Autograph will launch its first official brand campaign as a way to bring fans closer to their favorite icons through unique access and exclusive content. Featuring all five athletes, the campaign speaks to the younger Gen-Z fan bases of these stars and focuses on creating an accessible pathway to NFTs and web3 for the fans of this next generation.

"The Future Is…" athletes are joining an all-star roster of Autograph sports and entertainment icons who have released collections that have sold out within minutes, including Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, The Weeknd, and more. Autograph has also recently expanded into new verticals with their recent partnership announcements and drops with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske, Top Rank and AEG.

For more information on Autograph and The Future Is…Already Here Collection please visit: www.autograph.io.

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Cofounded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships.

Media Contact

teamautograph@jonesworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autograph