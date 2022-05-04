Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, acceptance of amendments to the Company's restricted share unit plan, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 173,005,971 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 57.16% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Election of Directors
Director Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman
151,590,845 (99.68%)
487,303 (0.32%)
Ms. Maryse Bélanger
136,032,647 (89.45%)
16,045,501 (10.55%)
Mr. Lenard Boggio – Lead Director
130,650,609 (85.91%)
21,427,538 (14.09%)
Mr. François Bellemare
151,696,968 (99.75%)
381,179 (0.25%)
Mr. Gordon Campbell
149,547,904 (98.34%)
2,530,243 (1.66%)
Gen. Wesley Clark
151,021,829 (99.31%)
1,056,318 (0.69%)
Dr. Sally Eyre
142,020,769 (93.39%)
10,057,379 (6.61%)
Mr. Marshall Koval
135,756,762 (89.27%)
16,321,385 (10.73%)
Mr. Christian Milau
151,569,371 (99.67%)
508,775 (0.33%)
Appointment of Independent Auditor
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the auditor's pay
172,333,430 (99.61%)
672,540 (0.39%)
Amendment of Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
An amendment to the plan such that the maximum number of shares issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units granted under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan be increased from 7,000,000 to 12,400,000
147,128,529 (96.75%)
4,949,616 (3.25%)
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Resolution
Votes For
Votes Against
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to executive compensation
147,794,753 (97.18%)
4,283,394 (2.82%)
