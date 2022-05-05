Altoz, Inc. Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony

Expansion Allows for Increased Production Capacity

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoz, Inc. broke ground recently on its new 75,000 square foot facility which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. This is the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project in Red Lake Falls, MN that brings the combined building space to over 412,500 square feet between the Red Lake Falls and Greenbush, MN locations.

Altoz broke ground on Monday, May 2 on the 75,000 square foot expansion of their facility in Red Lake Falls, MN. Shovel holders (L to R): Matt Schaumburg, Production Manager; Mike Hugg, Director of Operations; John Burkel, MN State Representative; Terri Brazier, Owner; Dennis Brazier, Owner; Allen Bertilrud, Red Lake Falls Mayor; Eric Etherington, Finance Manager; Bruce Gagner, Shop Supervisor; Karl Bjorkman, Sales and Marketing Director (PRNewswire)

The additional production capacity will help Altoz meet the increasing demand for their outdoor power equipment.

Owners Dennis and Terri Brazier opened the ceremony by welcoming and thanking everyone who attended, including special guests Minnesota Representative John Burkel and Red Lake Falls Mayor Allen Bertilrud. "In the past year we have grown the manufacturing workforce here by four times, and we are looking forward to adding many additional careers in all areas, including manufacturing, management, and marketing," said Dennis Brazier.

This expansion provides the opportunity to bring 150 careers to the community over time. Mayor Allen Bertilrud, thanked the Braziers for investing in the community and bringing new job opportunities to the area. Mike Hugg, Director of Operations said, "We have positions that are available now and will have more available in the near future."

The over 12 million dollar expansion project will increase capacity and improve operational efficiency. The new manufacturing facility will accommodate state-of-the-art metal fabrication equipment including an automated fiber laser cutting system, turret punch presses, press brakes, robotic welders, a powder coat automated paint system, assembly and a distribution center. "This new equipment, capacity and space will allow us to grow our production team to keep up with the demand for Altoz products," said Matt Schaumburg, Productions Manager. In addition to the manufacturing facility, the site features a multi-story office building that will accommodate a growing workforce.

"Altoz retail sales have increased every year since our inception; we continue to add new dealers across the United States and are expanding distribution internationally. In June we will be revealing a new multi-purpose, multi-seasonal line of equipment that will be a first for the outdoor power equipment industry," said Karl Bjorkman, Director of Sales and Marketing. The additional workforce and production capabilities will help prepare for and continue to meet the marketplace demand for Altoz outdoor power equipment. Currently, Altoz offers the only zero-turn mowers and stand-on mowers with tracks. Demand continues to grow as more consumers, commercial lawn care professionals and municipalities recognize the benefits of the tracked mowers and the value that Altoz equipment provides.

About Altoz

Altoz, Inc. is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, turf-industry professionals and powersports industry leaders who are inspired by a passion for excellence. The Altoz dealer base spans across the United States and includes distributors in New Zealand, United Kingdom and Australia. The company manufactured the world's first zero-turn and stand on mowers with tracks. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.

