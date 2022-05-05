Anshul Thakral Appointed to the TriNetX Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, LLC, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, today announced the appointment of Anshul Thakral to the company's board of directors.

Mr. Thakral brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries as a general manager, management consultant, commercial leader, and entrepreneur to the TriNetX board. Most recently, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Launch Therapeutics ("Launch Tx"), a development stage biotech company.

Prior to Launch Tx, Mr. Thakral served as Chief Commercial Officer, Executive Vice President of Peri- and Post-Approval Services, and Global Head of Biotech at PPD. Under his leadership, the CRO became a market leader for services in the biotech segment.

"I have a passion for scientific research, entrepreneurship, and business strategy," said Mr. Thakral. "I am thrilled to leverage my background to help drive growth and success in many areas of TriNetX's business."

Mr. Thakral previously ran the global life sciences business unit at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG). He was also an Associate Principal in the healthcare practice at McKinsey & Company, where he counseled senior management and CEOs of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Mr. Thakral began his career as an engineer and researcher, earning his undergraduate and master's degrees in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He also earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Anshul's extensive experience in global life sciences will be crucial as we continue to grow the company," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "We are pleased to add his wide-ranging skills in research and development, business development, go-to-market strategies, and commercial models to our already impressive board of directors."

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

