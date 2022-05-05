CipherHealth In MedTech Breakthrough Awards' Winner Circle For Third Straight Year

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

NEW YORK , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation's leading healthcare systems, today announced that it has been selected as "Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution" in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

MedTech Breakthrough Award 2022 (PRNewswire)

The designation is the third in a row for CipherHealth. In 2021, it was honored with the MedTech Breakthrough "Patient Engagement Innovation Award," and in 2020, the company was recognized as "Best Overall Patient Engagement Company."

CipherHealth provides comprehensive patient engagement solutions that help hospitals and health systems bolster engagement and contextually capture patient conversational data across the care continuum—to improve experience, reduce readmissions, prevent no-shows, enhance clinical care, enable operational excellence, improve staff well-being, and drive financial success.

Leveraging advanced technology and automation, CipherHealth's pre-care solution, CipherConnect , powered by conversational engagement, not only reduces unfilled appointments and enhances first-touch experience, but captures relevant conversational data and seamlessly enables data-driven decision-making elsewhere in the care continuum. Point-of-care surveys and rounding solutions allow providers to measure the voice of the patient, identify safety and environmental concerns, and make in-the-moment clinical and operational decisions that lead to scalable workflow efficiencies and better clinical outcomes. Post-discharge solutions reduce readmissions, ensure patients are educated on their care plans, and build patient loyalty between visits.

"Engagement with patients and families is a keystone of modern healthcare. However, traditional modes of patient engagement are cumbersome and outmoded. As healthcare systems grapple with rising patient expectations, they have to find a way to implement technology to monitor patients and improve their experiences, while not burdening staff," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "In a sea of innovations in MedTech, CipherHealth's Patient Engagement Platform cuts through the noise by uniquely keeping patients engaged before, during, and after healthcare interactions, while reducing manual administrative tasks for providers. Congratulations on being our pick for 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution.'"

Last year, CipherHealth released the next generation of its state-of-the-art Patient Engagement Platform, featuring a powerful digital orchestration engine that intelligently manages patient, staff, and caregiver communications. The platform closes critical care gaps, improves key integrations with EHR systems to streamline communications and analytics, and enhances functionality like appointment reminders and family engagement. The platform also helps healthcare systems tasked with meeting evolving patient demands amid increasing levels of staff burnout and shortages.

CipherHealth further enhanced the platform with the launch of CipherConnect this spring, which uses a frictionless, web-based conversational interface to improve pre-care patient experience and capture relevant conversational data. The solution, which seamlessly integrates with EMRs, delivers comprehensive, real-time views of patient health and wellness while reducing no-shows and easing manual task burdens on overworked staff members.

"I speak for everyone at CipherHealth when I say that we are proud to be recognized, once again, by MedTech Breakthrough. Our dedicated team is committed to keep innovating a steady stream of new and exciting pre-care, point-of-care, and post-discharge outreach and rounding solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare providers," said Jake Pyles, CEO at CipherHealth. "Bolstered by a next-generation engagement engine and conversational functionalities, our suite of solutions is well-poised to help providers not only improve experience for patients, but find new ways to tap into the power of data to create operational efficiencies, make better data-driven decisions, and reduce adverse health outcomes."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About Cipherhealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning digital patient engagement company committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

CipherHealth Logo (PRNewsFoto/CipherHealth) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CipherHealth