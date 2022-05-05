Compliance Policy Engine for ASC Recording Insights

Meeting compliance regulations – AI-based, automated, easy

HÖSBACH, Germany, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies AG is announcing the market launch of the Compliance Policy Engine for its cloud service Recording Insights. Analytics and artificial intelligence enable users to efficiently and easily implement compliance regulations for all leading cloud communication services such as Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, and Zoom. ASC has developed the Compliance Policy Engine to offer regulated industries a tool increasing compliance and security for companies migrating their communication to the cloud.

Organizations across all industries – from finance to the health sector and civil service – are subject to strict legal regulations and compliance breaches may result in severe financial damage and legal sanctions. Already today, trying to ensure compliance manually is a long shot – but when traditional corporate communication is taken to the next level by introducing a state-of-the-art cloud platform including chat, video, and screen sharing on top of audio conversations, many companies feel overwhelmed by the task ahead.

ASC's Compliance Policy Engine meets the requirements of leading national and international regulations such as MiFID, FinVermV, FCA, FINRA, Dodd-Frank or HIPAA. A compliance policy consists of different specific rules composed of relevant keywords, categories, conversation patterns or mandatory content.

Advantages of an AI solution

Artificial intelligence automates the processes of transcribing, analyzing, and categorizing communication content. Thanks to the fully automated implementation of compliance policies, regulated companies and authorities can now profit from this advantage for their entire corporate communications – in real time. As a result, only those conversations have to be reviewed separately that the artificial intelligence has previously identified as relevant for compliance – which not only reduces time and effort but also increases legal certainty.

"Our Compliancy Policy Engine offers regulated companies the possibility to safely migrate their communication to the cloud," says Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC Technologies AG. "Thanks to fully automated, AI-based analysis of the entire corporate communication, potential risks can be detected early on – with minimum effort."

