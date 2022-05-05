Cynalytica Will Be Presenting How to Detect MITRE ATT&CK® for ICS Techniques in Critical Infrastructure at Infosecurity Europe 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynalytica Inc., a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions for Industrial Control Systems (ICS), today announced that the company will be exhibiting and Richard Robinson, CEO & Founder, will be presenting at Infosecurity Europe 2022, taking place on 21-23 June 2022 at ExCel in London, UK.

Infosecurity Europe is the most influential security event in Europe and its biggest gathering of the information security community. Cynalytica will be exhibiting as part of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) booth, which will be located at stand R65.

Richard will be presenting "Detecting and Mapping MITRE ATT&CK® for ICS Techniques in Industrial Critical Infrastructure" at Tech & Strategy Talks Wednesday 22 June 2022 at 10:45am – 11:10am. He will be discussing how you can gain secure and accurate situational awareness of your legacy Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and industrial physical processes, the criticality of Level 0/1 serial communications data and how it can reveal stealthy cyber-physical attacks, as well as how and where serial network monitoring aligns with the MITRE ATT&CK® for ICS Framework.

"The MITRE ATT&CK® for ICS knowledgebase and framework has become an exceptional tool for ICS and OT Operators as well as ICS cyber-physical security vendors", said Richard Robinson, CEO of Cynalytica. "The framework has aided in eliminating many of the ambiguities and difficulties in identifying whether a particular vendor's technology can directly identify and address a specific adversarial technique or tactic. This is resulting in security vendors working together more effectively in identifying and complimenting each other's capabilities to address the needs of our collective customers".

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica, Inc. develops sensor & software machine learning analytics platforms that provide fully passive, fail-safe monitoring and analysis of physical layer communications in Industrial Control Systems (ICS/SCADA). Giving control system operators the ability to securely provide visibility and unique situational awareness to high-risk, high-impact cyber-physical assets such as Energy Systems, Water/Wastewater Treatment Facilities, Manufacturing, Nuclear Power, Defense Systems and Building Facilities. Visit us at https://cynalytica.com.

