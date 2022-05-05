DoorDash Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com . The call begins Thursday, May 5 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com . Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

