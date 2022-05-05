DSI Announces New Training Partnership with EWI

DSI and EWI are joining forces to host comprehensive, hands-on training for the programming and development of robotic directed energy deposition wire arc additive manufacturing processes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI is pleased to announce its partnership with EWI to host an in-person training course, Autodesk PowerMill for Robotic Additive Manufacturing. The 5-day session will guide attendees through the additive manufacturing tools available in Autodesk PowerMill Ultimate software, including the generation of real machine code and live demonstrations on EWI's Navus large-scale robotic gantry DED system.

Other course highlights include:

Additive toolpath generation using automated feature construction

Methods to adapt toolpath to geometries unsuitable for automation

Robot simulation and dynamic machine control

Process development and parameter control

Real-life practical examples

Attendees will earn a PowerMill Additive Essentials certification and learn to identify and troubleshoot challenges when applying directed energy deposition additive manufacturing technology.

"DSI and Autodesk have had a lot of success with robotic DED additive in recent years but noticed many of our customers face the same steep learning curve to get new parts into production," said DSI President Jon Caliguri. "Our course offering with EWI will innovators accelerate their timeline to adopt large-scale metal AM."

"We are thrilled to be able to host the inaugural course session in our robotic DED lab and look forward to offering the course on a regular schedule in the future," said Dennis Harwig, EWI Senior Technology Leader for Arc Welding and Directed Energy Deposition.

The first training session will be held June 13-17 at EWI in Columbus, Ohio. To learn more and sign up, please visit www.dsi-mfg.com/training.

About DSI - dsi-mfg.com

DSI is a globally recognized technology leader providing value-added services for Autodesk advanced manufacturing solutions. Established in 1992, DSI supports innovators big and small with forward-looking training, technical support, and software automation services in the United States and Canada. As an Autodesk Gold Partner, DSI supports advanced software such as Fusion 360, PowerMill, Moldflow, and more.

About EWI – ewi.org

EWI empowers industry leaders to overcome complex manufacturing challenges and integrate new processes to bring products to market more quickly and efficiently. Since 1984, EWI's comprehensive engineering services have helped companies identify, develop, and implement the best options for their specific applications. Backed by unmatched professional expertise, state-of-the-art lab facilities, and technology resources, our technology specialists offer customized solutions that deliver game-changing results.

