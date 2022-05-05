Dune, the Creatd-Owned Wellness Drink, Launches at LA-Based Erewhon Market and Sells Out at Urban Outfitters

Dune launches in luxury SoCal grocery retailer Erewhon Market as demand for wellness drinks increases in premium markets.

Urban Outfitters sells out of Dune products in under two weeks; Company fills additional order to accommodate growing traction.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Ventures, today announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy ("Dune"), Creatd Venture's owned-and-operated wellness beverage brand, and Erewhon Market , the influencer-loved upscale health food chain based in Southern California. Starting this month, Dune's line of beauty beverages are available for sale at all Erewhon stores as well as online.

Commented Thomas Punch, CEO of Creatd Ventures, "Erewhon has become a central hub, not only for health and wellness enthusiasts, but for celebrities, influencers, and LA tastemakers. Additionally, Dune is seeing continued success in its Urban Outfitters partnership, having already filled a secondary order after recently selling out of its first shipment. Meanwhile, we continue to field strong interest from a range of additional retailers seeking to carry Dune in their stores."

Commented Erewhon, "Today's consumers are more inundated than ever with food and beverage choices, so Erewhon customers rely on us to maintain an uncompromising standard for the products we vet and sell to them. A good fit for Erewhon means a product that offers the trifecta of outstanding ingredients, beautiful packaging, and great taste. Dune more than fits that bill, and we're thrilled to give their products the official Erewhon stamp of approval."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

About Erewhon

Erewhon Organic Grocer and Cafe is an independent, family-owned grocer with locations in Los Angeles, Calabasas, Venice and Santa Monica, CA. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing the purest foods and products to the communities they serve. Included in this commitment is keeping abreast of market innovations, supporting local farmers and brands, and protecting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit www.erewhonmarket.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

