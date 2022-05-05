Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.



















Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld David Harquail

142,811,192

95.54%

6,665,241

4.46% Paul Brink

148,454,011

99.32%

1,022,422

0.68% Tom Albanese

149,164,622

99.79%

311,811

0.21% Derek W. Evans

137,580,040

92.04%

11,895,193

7.96% Dr. Catharine Farrow

144,777,230

96.86%

4,699,203

3.14% Louis Gignac

135,256,373

90.49%

14,220,060

9.51% Maureen Jensen

146,451,261

97.98%

3,025,172

2.02% Jennifer Maki

147,907,396

98.95%

1,569,037

1.05% Randall Oliphant

142,937,026

95.63%

6,539,407

4.37% Elliott Pew

149,241,456

99.84%

234,977

0.16%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

