Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022.

Election of Directors

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Peter A. Dea 181,052,519 97.67% 4,308,495 2.32% Meg A. Gentle 185,064,734 99.32% 1,257,914 0.67% Howard J. Mayson 185,666,639 99.64% 659,123 0.35% Brendan M. McCracken 185,712,436 99.67% 614,527 0.32% Lee A. McIntire 183,360,724 98.40% 2,964,280 1.59% Katherine L. Minyard 185,471,660 99.54% 856,324 0.45% Steven W. Nance 185,628,545 99.62% 693,631 0.37% Suzanne P. Nimocks 181,941,295 97.64% 4,386,577 2.35% George L. Pita 184,924,251 99.25% 1,396,304 0.74% Thomas G. Ricks 183,234,525 98.34% 3,085,321 1.65% Brian G. Shaw 185,057,328 99.31% 1,268,537 0.68% Bruce G. Waterman 183,560,190 98.51% 2,766,228 1.48%

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 182,065,279 97.78% 4,123,657 2.21%

Increase Share Reserve of Omnibus Incentive Plan

The results for the increase share reserve of the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 181,330,791 97.35% 4,922,022 2.64%

Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 202,015,794 97.60% 4,965,334 2.39%

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304 Media contact: (403) 645-2252

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.