Promenade Expands E-Commerce Platform for Restaurants and Beverage Stores

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 5, 2022 Committed to providing local businesses with the digital capabilities to remain relevant and profitable, Promenade Group today announced the expansion of its e-commerce platform. Originally called BloomNation and built for local florists, Promenade is now offering its online e-commerce website and delivery platform to other markets with Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage Stores. Promenade's industry-specific, easy-to-use e-commerce platform allows local businesses to thrive online and provides the technology and services needed to reach new customers, grow sales, build customer loyalty, and easily manage online and in-store orders while minimizing the need to share revenue with costly national delivery aggregators.

Building on 12 years of experience working with local businesses and understanding what store owners need to be successful online, Promenade's expanded platforms allow restaurants and beverage stores to launch a branded, search engine optimized-commerce website for online ordering and delivery. Bringing businesses online quickly and easily without the need for a web development team, Promenade's solutions are tailored to the specific markets they serve:

Promenade for Beverage Stores provides a complete platform to promote, sell, and fulfill online beverage and liquor sales and encourage strong, ongoing relationships with neighbors and repeat customers. A new large-scale SKU database provides an effective online marketplace for beverage, liquor, and convenience stores with an extensive product selection.





Promenade for Restaurants allows restaurants to accept and deliver online orders, providing customers with an intuitive, secure shopping experience, without a third-party app. Storefronts showcase a company's brand and products effectively and include a customizable ordering menu – including an online pizza builder for pizzerias – enhancing customers' experience and increasing online sales.

"With demand for online ordering and delivery increasing rapidly, many businesses have had to rely on third-party apps that eat into profitability and eliminate customer loyalty," said Farbod Shoraka, co-founder and CEO, Promenade. "After 12 years of working closely with independent, neighborhood florists, we understand small business pain points, market needs, and what it takes to succeed online. We're excited to bring these learnings to new markets – providing a solution to restaurants and beverage stores looking to get online and grow their business."

Promenade's online marketplace solutions are customizable to showcase a retailer's brands and products and are built to provide customers with a simple shopping experience. Promenade makes online ordering easy while offering bundles and recommendations that boost online order value. Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage Stores offers comprehensive online storefront management, delivery assistance, and email and social media marketing services. Touting an array of user-friendly features, businesses can leverage vertical-specific enhancements to ensure a successful solution for their specific market.

"Promenade has given us all the tools we need to build and grow our online business and eliminate our past reliance on third-party apps," said Mario Vasconcelos, owner of Mario's Pizza in Culver City, Calif. "Their technology and team are both a pleasure to work with."

"As a bourbon-focused retailer, our e-commerce storefront has given us a new outlet to attract new customers and keep our existing customers from using third-party ordering and delivery apps and services," said Sam Patel, owner of Cypress Liquors in Cypress, Calif. "We love our partnership with Promenade as they are fully committed to keeping our business growing independently."

Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage Stores e-commerce solutions are now available. For more information, visit getpromenade.com .

About Promenade Group

Promenade started as BloomNation in 2010 with a clear vision of empowering local businesses with the technology, knowledge, and support to attract and retain customers with a best-in-class experience. The Promenade e-commerce platform offers an intuitive online sales and shopping experience for thousands of neighborhood businesses across the country. From flowers to food to liquor, Promenade empowers small business owners with the tools they need to reach new customers, grow online sales, and easily manage both online and in-store orders. For more information, visit www.getpromenade.com .

