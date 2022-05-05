WaveStrong, Inc. Recognized on CRN's 2022 Security 100 List 4 years in a row!

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveStrong, a leading System Integrator (VAR/Reseller) and managed security services firm, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WaveStrong to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2022 4th year in a row. The CRN's annual Security 100 list recognizes leading CyberSecurity firms bringing a combination of focus, cutting-edge technology, and forward-thinking approaches.

"WaveStrong's commitment to our customers and partners has never been stronger, so we are thrilled to be named to CRN's Security 100 list this year," said Dan Joslin, VP of Sales, and Marketing, WaveStrong Inc. "There is a reason our customers and partners stay with us year after year – they know that not only are our security products the best in the industry, but that we provide excellent 24-hour customer support, educate them on best practices, and enable them to secure their company in a way that is flexible and easy."

As customers are still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies and help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"In addition to adjusting their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration, and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times and their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

About WaveStrong, Inc.

For more than 20 years, WaveStrong, Inc has been developing industry-leading IT security services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption, multi-factor authentication, and endpoint detection and response, WaveStrong's high-performing solutions and services unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an intelligent IT security company that enables the safe use of technology.

