Renovia debuts "Stronger Women" campaign at annual gathering of women's health care leaders

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACOG Annual Meeting — Renovia Inc. (Renovia), a women-led company that develops digital therapeutics for female pelvic floor disorders, has launched a new brand campaign titled, Stronger Women, at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting (ACSM). The campaign is intended to educate clinicians and women about urinary incontinence (UI) and the leva® Pelvic Health System, a convenient, easy-to-use, at-home pelvic health program that can help women strengthen their pelvic floor and decrease the symptoms of stress, mixed and mild to moderate UI, including overactive bladder. Through the campaign, and by launching it at the ACSM, Renovia seeks to make first-line treatment for UI more accessible and accelerate the momentum supporting regular screening for female UI among clinicians.

The Stronger Women campaign centers on the importance of a strong pelvic floor in women's overall health and well-being. It highlights the stories of women who have taken action to reduce UI symptoms while showcasing the wide range of women impacted by the condition. Powerful images convey the confidence, inner strength and dignity achieved by women who are proactive about their health with a focus on the importance of a strong pelvic floor. The campaign also humanizes the issues associated with UI and, thus, seeks to make UI less taboo. These powerful visuals accompany statements of strength, such as:

Joan's toned in places you can't even see. Like her pelvic floor.

Maria makes strength look easy. Pelvic floor strength.

Cynthia finds inner strength in unlikely places. Like her pelvic floor.

Multiple studies show that Pelvic Floor Muscle Training (PFMT), commonly referred to as Kegel exercises, can offer effective, first-line treatment for urinary incontinence. However, most women cannot strengthen and train their pelvic floor effectively performing Kegels on their own. The leva Pelvic Health System is an FDA-cleared, prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) that combines a small vaginal motion sensor with a smartphone app that guides a woman through treatment, offering an easy, non-invasive, drug-free way for women to effectively strengthen their pelvic floor muscles to improve UI symptoms. leva requires just five minutes a day, which women can do at home, on their own schedule.

"In the U.S., UI is now experienced by 62% of adult women, and most aren't talking about it with their clinicians," said Samantha J. Pulliam, M.D, chief medical officer for Renovia. "While ACOG recommends annual screening for UI, treatment options often require drugs, surgery or access to physical therapy. There was little clinicians could offer in the way of easy, effective relief. leva changes this by making first-line therapy more accessible. It was also created with the knowledge that women are most successful when they work with their clinician, which is why leva offers the opportunity for clinicians to monitor and engage with women to support their success."

In April 2022, Obstetrics and Gynecology (The Green Journal), published a randomized controlled superiority study showing that leva was statistically and clinically superior to Kegels alone for improving symptoms of stress and stress-dominant mixed urinary incontinence. The study, "Digital Therapeutic Device for Urinary Incontinence: A Randomized Controlled Trial," enrolled 363 patients remotely from four sites: Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, University of New Mexico, Southern California Permanente Medical Group and University of Alabama at Birmingham. Participants in the intervention group (i.e., leva users) saw significant improvement in UI symptoms as early as 4 weeks into treatment. leva users saw their leakage episodes decrease from almost two leaks per day, to only one leak every three days. Also, a significantly greater number of women in the leva group reported they were "much improved" or "very much improved" on the Patient Global Impression of Improvement scale.

"Women with untreated UI too often miss out on the activities and experiences that support their well-being," said Eileen Maus, CEO of Renovia. "leva is designed for stronger women everywhere. By offering an easy, at home way to effectively to relieve UI symptoms, women can live their lives with dignity and return to the activities they enjoy with confidence. We hope our campaign encourages more women to seize their inner strength, abandon the shame and loneliness that can arise from living in silence with UI and return to the activities that can improve their well-being."

The Green Journal study posted online early on March 10, 2022, appeared in the April 2022 print edition and can be accessed here or by visiting Obstetrics & Gynecology online.

About the leva® Pelvic Health System

The leva Pelvic Health System offers a novel, non-invasive, medication-free way for women to train and strengthen their pelvic floor muscles—at home in just five minutes a day—to treat urinary incontinence (UI). Combining a small FDA-cleared vaginal motion sensor connected to a smartphone app, leva offers precise visualization of pelvic movement in real-time, enables progress tracking and allows active physician involvement, all of which support women's success. Recognizing that level-one evidence shows pelvic floor muscle training is most effective when performed under the supervision of a skilled healthcare provider, leva is available by prescription only, allowing physicians the opportunity to treat UI on a broad scale and with deep involvement in patient success. leva is the first femtech product included in the Digital Therapeutics Alliance product library and has multiple clinical trials and published data from globally recognized medical centers supporting its efficacy in treating UI. leva received the 2021 Excellence Award for Research from Medical Device Network.

About Renovia

Boston-based Renovia Inc. is a women-led company dedicated to improving the lives of women with pelvic floor disorders. Renovia's flagship product, the leva® Pelvic Health System, offers a novel, effective, first-line treatment for urinary incontinence (UI), an underreported condition affecting 20 million women in the U.S. alone. Renovia's technology enables non-invasive, drug-free treatment via precise visualization of movement in real time during pelvic floor muscle training, while monitoring usage and progress. For more information about Renovia or leva please visit www.renoviainc.com and www.levatherapy.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Important Indication and Other Information for the leva Pelvic Health System

The leva Pelvic Health System is intended for strengthening of pelvic floor muscles, and rehabilitation and training of weak pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress, mixed, and mild to moderate urgency urinary incontinence (including overactive bladder) in women. Treatment with the leva System is by prescription and is not for everyone. Please talk to your prescriber to see if leva is right for you. Your prescriber should discuss all potential benefits and risks with you. Do not use leva while pregnant, or if you think you may be pregnant, unless authorized by your doctor. For a complete summary of the risks and instructions for the leva System, see its Instructions for Use available at www.renoviainc.com and www.levatherapy.com.

