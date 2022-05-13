VISUAL COMFORT & CO. AND CIRCA LIGHTING TO UNIFY UNDER THE VISUAL COMFORT BRAND NAME

Brand Unification to be Completed by Early 2023

HOUSTON , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother and sister team Andy and Gale Singer will unify their brands under the iconic Visual Comfort & Co. name. Over the coming months, Circa Lighting showrooms will transition to become Visual Comfort & Co. showrooms. By early 2023, the two brands will share one website, visualcomfort.com, which will service consumers, the trade and our wholesale channel with the same industry-leading wide and trusted selection that our customers know today.

"We've always embraced change as part of our company culture." said Andy Singer , Founder and CEO of Visual Comfort & Co.

Both Andy and Gale firmly believe that these efforts will lead to a better experience for all our customers. "The fact of the matter is that we have been one company operating under two names since 2014." said Gale Singer, Founder and President of Circa Lighting. "Circa has always been part of the family. We already offer a complete Visual Comfort experience in our showrooms, a full-service destination for lighting selections and learning. Using our showrooms as tools for all our customers is a win-win for everyone using and selling Visual Comfort products."

The first signs of the brand transition will become visible across co-branded showrooms and digital media over the coming months.

About Visual Comfort & Co.

Established in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. is the premier resource for signature designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans. We partner with the most influential names in design and are proud to offer the industry's widest range of incomparable lighting choices of extraordinary quality at a remarkable value.

About Circa Lighting

Established in 1998, Circa Lighting is the premier reseller of the Visual Comfort & Co. family of brands. Our comprehensive assortment of decorative and architectural lighting allows us to light your entire space regardless of category, style or price. We remain committed to beautiful design and, above all, a brilliant customer experience.

