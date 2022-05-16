Biomica to Present at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW 2022) Conference taking place May 21-24, 2022, in San Diego, California.

DDW is the world's premier meeting for physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.

Professor Yehuda Ringel, CSO of Biomica, will be presenting on May 22, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM PDT. The presentation is entitled, "Anti-Inflammatory effect of a rationally designed live bacterial consortium based on microbiome functional genomic analysis for treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disorders (IBD)". Professor Ringel will present data from the discovery and pre-clinical animal research of Biomica's IBD microbiome-based drug development project.

Professor Ringel will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conferences, and those interested should be in touch with Professor Ringel and/or with the investor or public relations team.

About Biomica:

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and virtual meeting from May 21-24, 2022. The meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

Contact:

Kenny Green

US Investor Relations

E: IR@evogene.com

T: +1 212 378 8040

View original content:

SOURCE Biomica Ltd.