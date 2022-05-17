Always Against Animal Testing, Aveda is Now Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International

All Aveda cosmetics and personal care products now have the globally recognizable gold standard of approval for cruelty free products

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveda, the high-performance, vegan hair care brand that has opposed animal testing since its founding in 1978, today announced that it has been approved under the Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme.

To obtain Leaping Bunny approval, Cruelty Free International has verified that Aveda does not conduct or commission animal tests for its products, raw materials, and ingredients. The brand underwent a rigorous multi-year review process with Cruelty Free International to verify that its suppliers and manufacturers comply with all Leaping Bunny criteria for its products and ingredients. To maintain approval under the Leaping Bunny Programme, Aveda will be audited every 12 months by Cruelty Free International to ensure continued compliance.

"Aveda was founded on the principle to care for the world we live in, and this includes always being opposed to animal testing," said Barbara De Laere, Aveda's Global Brand President. "We have been a leader in sustainability for more than 40 years and we are proud to underscore this commitment to our planet with our Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny approval, the internationally-recognizable gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics."

Obtaining approval under Cruelty Free International's Leaping Bunny Programme is a key component to Aveda's goal of providing more transparency to the Aveda guest through trusted external organizations. The Leaping Bunny status applies to the full range of Aveda's prestige hair, skin, and body care products, which are carried in thousands of salons and stores around the world. This includes Aveda's hair color products, which are available exclusively at Aveda partner salons.

Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International, said: "Aveda has a well-deserved reputation for its decades-long commitment to ethical business and sustainability. I am thrilled that this now includes Leaping Bunny approval for Aveda's products."

Creating A More Responsible Future

In accordance with Aveda's founding mission to care for the world we live in, the brand has pioneered new benchmarks of environmental responsibility in beauty for decades, with priorities in the following six areas: safe beauty; sourcing responsibility; packaging responsibility; cruelty-free and vegan formulas; planet-conscious manufacturing; and helping to protect and provide clean water to people in need in Aveda's sourcing communities and communities around the globe.

Aveda lives its mission at its company headquarters, which are situated on a 58-acre, National Wildlife Federation Certified campus in Minnesota with honeybee colonies, an employee-curated vegetable garden, electric vehicle charging stations and miles of running trails. The main office building has an emphasis on sustainability: it is powered by solar and wind energy1, is carpeted with recycled fibers, has composting and recycling bins throughout the building and an organic cafe.

To learn more about Aveda's sustainability initiatives, visit aveda.com/sustainablefuture .

About Aveda

Founded in 1978 as a cruelty-free brand with a mission to care for the world, Aveda creates vegan, high-performance hair, skin and body formulas for beauty professionals and consumers, all with sustainability at heart. Aveda innovates in botanical technologies and green chemistry, combining the principles of modern science and Ayurveda, the ancient healing art of India. Aveda's hair care is 90% naturally-derived2 and features iconic aromas from pure flower and plant essences. Aveda's high-performance franchises, Invati Advanced™, Nutriplenish™ and Botanical Repair™ have each won dozens of awards, and the brand was awarded the 2021 CEW Sustainability Excellence Award, which reflects the highest standards of sustainability values in the beauty industry.

Aveda's primary facility manufactures products using 100% wind and solar power2, and the brand pioneered the use of 100% post-consumer recycled material in PET bottles, currently, at least 85% of our PET bottles and jars used in hair styling and skincare contain 100% PCR3. Additionally, Aveda strives to eliminate the use of virgin-petroleum based plastic wherever possible. Aveda strives to provide transparency with its products and manufacturing processes, and in 2020 the brand completed one of the largest blockchain pilots in the beauty industry to trace vanilla from the source in Madagascar to its manufacturing facility in Minnesota.

Aveda is committed to raising awareness and funds to help provide clean water globally and help protect clean water locally through their signature annual giving campaign, Aveda Earth Month. Since 1999, Aveda has raised more than $67 million for hundreds of global and local environmental organizations, providing clean water to more than 1.4 million people and protecting approximately 2,000 watersheds. In partnership with nonprofit charity: water, Aveda continues to provide clean water to people in need in Aveda's sourcing communities in India, Nepal and Madagascar, also protecting local watersheds where these communities live and work.

Aveda products are available in over 45 countries and territories at Aveda stores, partner salons, specialty retailers and at aveda.com.

About Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is the leading organisation working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Cruelty Free International's dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award-winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, we investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living. To learn more about Cruelty Free International, please visit crueltyfreeinternational.org.

1 Product manufacturing is powered by Aveda's solar array and/or wind energy through renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.

2 90% naturally derived on average per the ISO standard, from plants, non-petroleum minerals, and /or water sources.

3 85%+ of Aveda's skincare & hair styling PET bottles & jars contain 100% Post-Consumer Recycled plastic. Aveda was the first beauty company to use 100% post-consumer recycled PET packaging.

