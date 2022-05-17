Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Named among the best workplaces in 2022 by Inc. Magazine, Anchor Health Properties (Anchor), a national full-service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on medical facilities, joins the top companies across the United States who are creating exceptional workplaces and strong company culture.

Anchor Health Properties Named to Inc. Best Workplaces 2022 (PRNewswire)

We are dedicated to providing meaningful work where employees can strive to be the best version of themselves every day.

The founders of Anchor Health Properties created a trusting, inspirational, and hardworking culture that is adhered to today. The company's leadership remain committed to providing a creative, fulfilling and supportive work environment where team members can collaborate with others and build value within the communities where we work and live. As healthcare real estate industry leaders and innovators, Anchor's highly skilled team of professionals are encouraged to share their insights and expertise, as well as continue their professional and personal development.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. Magazine for the incredible team and culture that we have all worked so hard to build here at Anchor," said Ashley Feero, SHRM-CP, Vice President, Human Resources & Partner with Anchor Health Properties. "Guided by our core values and purpose to pursue better healthcare through real estate solutions, we are dedicated to providing meaningful work where employees can strive to be the best version of themselves every day. As we grow and continue to operate on the forefront of the healthcare real estate industry, we will continue providing a best-in-class workplace that supports and attracts top talent."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year who best represented dedication to "redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic," according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

In addition to Inc's Best Workplaces for 2022, Anchor is Great Place to Work certified and was also recognized on Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies of 2021 in the United States. To learn more about career opportunities, visit https://anchorhealthproperties.com/careers.

About Anchor Health Properties

Anchor Health Properties is a national, full-service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment firm serving investors and health systems. Leveraging our collective experience and resources, our nimble, and thoughtful team of professionals develop and deliver tailored, client-specific solutions to respond to today's healthcare challenges – thinking outside the "medical office box." With more than $1.5B of completed development projects, nearly 8M square feet under management, and nearly $3B invested in stabilized healthcare facilities, Anchor continues to create a better healthcare experience for patients and a competitive edge for our clients. Anchor maintains multiple offices nationwide and features more than 100 professionals in its ranks. Healthcare today calls not only for new and more efficient ways of delivering healthcare services, but also a different kind of healthcare real estate company. For more information, please visit: www.anchorhealthproperties.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anchor Health Properties