Houston-based Viking Film to Host a Viking Feast

Viking film hosts community outreach event to fundraise and spread project awareness

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Longship Productions, LLC, a media production company specializing in filmmaking, announced online a "Viking Feast" to raise funds for their feature film, Valhalla Awaits. The event will be held at the BonFire Grill in Tomball, TX, on 5/21/2022 from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM CST. The feast is the first of a few planned community events.

Tickets are now on sale and selling quickly. Longship Productions CEO A. Priscilla Robles said, "Not even 15 minutes in, and we are already sold out for the VIP section at the King's Table!" Attendees can enjoy live entertainment including music and Norse tales from cast member Corey Mescon, who will be playing the film's Storyteller. Attendees can also enjoy 10 select vendors, such as Bells Leatherworks and Texas Tickler Beard Co., for unique merchandise and partake in a silent auction and raffle. Norse-inspired food and drink, including beer and cocktails, can be purchased at the event. General admission costs $10.00. Select VIP upgrades are selling out quickly, but there is still time for attendees to upgrade their ticket for perks such as sitting with Cast at the King's Court!

About the Company: Longship Productions, LLC, CEO A. Priscilla Robles is an executive producer of Valhalla Awaits with over 7 years of experience in the media production industry. She has operated in all walks of the industry from commercials, music videos, television, web series, shorts, and feature films. CFO, Ivan John Winkler is a producer of Valhalla Awaits with over 5 years of film industry experience holding multiple titles and he brings his 20 years of business and management expertise to the table as well. CTO, Dave Kufner is a key creative lead for the production. After completing his career with the US military in 2013, Dave has turned his attention to the acting world and will be portraying King Sigurd Hring of Sweden in the film. Together with their combined expertise, they created Longship Productions in the Spring of 2022 with a hardworking team to produce Valhalla Awaits and other creative projects. Valhalla Awaits plans to release in 2023.

