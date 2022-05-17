Leading Provider of Mental Health Options for College and University Students Welcomes New Schools

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From major research universities to state university systems, to community colleges and small, medium and large institutions, Christie Campus Health is partnering with a diverse group of schools across the country to deliver the industry's only complete continuum of mental health services - from self-guided apps to online tools; from in person and virtual clinician visits to personalized concierge services - for college and university students.

(PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health) (PRNewswire)

Christie Campus Health welcomes Rhodes College, New England Conservatory of Music and Southwestern Law School to its rapidly expanding roster of college and university partners. Christie Campus Health serves well over 575,000 students on 150+ campuses across the country.

Christie Campus Health works with colleges and universities to expand existing capacity in student counseling services in a diverse and inclusive way, fulfilling its singular mission of reaching and supporting every student in need.

According to a Spring 2021 study from the Healthy Minds Network, 82 percent of college students – a record number – reported at least one day in the past month when their mental health impaired their academic performance.

"While the acute phase of the COVID pandemic has waned, it left in its wake an unprecedented need for mental health services on campus, even for some of the best-resourced institutions," said Kate Begley, CEO, Christie Campus Health. "Through these challenging times, we remain steadfastly committed to forming true partnerships with our college and university clients to provide access to care when and where students need it most."

Christie Campus Health's full continuum of services includes:

24/7 clinical support line staffed exclusively by licensed mental health professionals for unlimited, in-the-moment support and referrals to next steps, whether the student is home or abroad.

Virtual and in-person counseling, regardless of the student's location, through a broad network of diverse clinicians.

Navigators who function as a personal mental health concierge for students, eliminating barriers and ensuring students are connected to the care and resources they need, when they need it.

Self-directed wellness and resiliency tools featuring Headspace , a leading meditation and mindfulness app that helps students build coping and resiliency skills, and SilverCloud , an online cognitive behavioral therapy program.

Psychiatric prescribing clinics that provide dedicated access to psychiatric assessment and medication management

The Wellness Hub, an online portal and app of student-curated content, online tools and self-assessments.

Partnering with on-campus counseling teams and administrators, Christie is a seamless extension of existing mental health programs offered on campus. The complete continuum of care meets the students wherever they are on their mental health journey, whether they are interested in self assessments and self-guided apps or speaking to a clinician right away. The services appeal to students who may be reluctant to access the college counseling service due to concerns about stigma, or who are looking for additional counselor diversity. Christie Campus Health's offerings are free to the student, increasing access for underserved or lower-income students, a critical benefit given growing concerns about income and health inequities.

About Christie Campus Health

Christie Campus Health is led by a team with decades of experience in college student health, solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy together created CONNECT@College, a comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need.

Christie Campus Health is the proud founding and lead sponsor of the Mary Christie Institute, a national non-profit think tank dedicated to improving the emotional well-being of college students. Through convening, research, journalism and advocacy, it is on the leading edge of initiatives and new ideas in college-age behavioral health.

Contact: Sonya Hagopian, shagopian@christiecampus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christie Campus Health