The student transportation service joins the list of private, forward-thinking companies transforming the way that the world progresses through innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zūm , the leader in modern student transportation, today announced its inclusion in the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 . This annual list honors 50 game-changing private companies using breakthrough technology to transform industries. This comes on the heels of a series of recent recognitions for Zum, including being named a finalist and honorable mention on Fast Company's World Changing Ideas list and a Gold Stevie winner for The 20th Annual American Business Awards.

Zum Named to CNBC’s Tenth Annual Disruptor 50 List (PRNewswire)

Zum is on a mission to reinvent student transportation by infusing the American school bus system with the flexibility, efficiency, transparency, and sustainability that have transformed other industries. Zum's approach is designed to tackle multiple environmental and societal problems with one elegant

solution—creating a cascade of benefits for families, communities, and the environment. Zum's platform is a real-time, data-driven, end-to-end resource for school districts to manage daily transportation operations, create efficient routes, maintain driver profiles, analyze performance and maintenance data, and communicate seamlessly with families. Today, Zum serves 4,000 schools, including those across two of California's largest school districts: Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 list is now in its tenth year and has named esteemed companies such as Stripe, Doordash, Airbnb and Flexport as previous winners. Nominees for the 2022 list were put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including scalability, revenue and user growth, and workforce diversity. An advisory board made up of leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship provided weighting for the quantitative criteria, while a team of CNBC editorial staff read submissions and provided qualitative assessments of every single nominee.

"It's an honor to be recognized on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list among other inspiring, world-changing companies," said Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO of Zum. "The $28 billion student transportation industry is a problem that has been hiding in plain sight. The outdated, inefficient, environmentally wasteful and socially inequitable student transportation system has been long overdue for change, and Zum is proud to be spearheading that movement. In modernizing the largest mass transit system, Zum offers a superior service powered by technology that is built around today's needs of families and schools."

For the full 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, visit CNBC.com/disrutors .

For more information about Zum, visit www.ridezum.com . To learn more about Zum, watch our latest videos: Zum's Got the Yeah! , Saving the Extra Mile , How Zum Works.

About Zum

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Our integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zum provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators, to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Our multi-sized vehicle approach includes an electric vehicle-first commitment, reduces student commute times by up to 20%, and coupled with our marketplace, delivers added fleet efficiency and optimization. We have been driving the industry forward since 2015, and with more than 8 million miles completed to date, we are leading a new era of safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation. Learn more at www.ridezum.com .

Media Contact:

press@ridezum.com

www.ridezum.com (PRNewsfoto/Ride Zum) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zūm