EatingWell Announces Top 10 Summer Food Trends of 2022

Canned Cocktails, Hibiscus, and New Twists on Ice Cream Make the List

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's EatingWell, the ultimate source for people passionate about food, health and wellness, today announced the 2022 Summer Food Trends, selected by its editors.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Summer is right around the corner and with the new season comes lots of delicious things to eat and drink. Trending flavors and ingredients highlight fresh, seasonal produce. When it comes to popular beverage trends, the perfect thing to throw in the cooler is a canned cocktail. Here are the popular food and beverage trends we think will be big this summer, plus recipes to try at home," said Penelope Wall, Senior Editorial Director of EatingWell.

EatingWell's editors, along with their team of registered dietitians and culinary experts, used consumer data and editorial insights to predict the top 10 seasonal trends that will resonate most with the EatingWell audience in the coming months from timely topics, products, and ingredients such as low-ABV and nonalcoholic beverages and new canned cocktails to drink at the beach or cook-out, Increasingly popular food trends draw inspiration from the garden, with recipes using fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and edible flowers.

EatingWell's list of the Top 10 Summer Food Trends of 2022 is as follows:

Passion Fruit Cucumber Everything Baby Bok Choy Matcha Lavender Hibiscus Ice Cream, Reinvented Edamame Canned Cocktails Low ABV & Nonalcoholic

To learn more about all the trends on the list, read the complete writeup here.

ABOUT EATINGWELL

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability for more than 30 years. Our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. Through science-backed wellness advice and smart stories about sustainability, we help readers live their best lives. We are about moderation and balance—not strict rules or fad diets—because for eating well to become a way of life, it should be accessible, sustainable, inspiring and—above all—delicious. Additional information is available at www.eatingwell.com. EatingWell is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith