INKY and GoDaddy Announce Email Security Partnership

World's Largest Services Platform for Entrepreneurs Joins Forces with Secure Email Leader Empowering Businesses with Tools to Help Eliminate Phishing and Malware Threats

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY, the leading cloud-based communication security platform, today announced its partnership with GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs. This strategic partnership brings INKY's innovative anti-phishing and email assistant offering to customers of GoDaddy's Advanced Email Security (AES) solution for Microsoft 365.

(PRNewsfoto/INKY) (PRNewswire)

The new partnership replaces the prior advanced secure email gateway solution with INKY's enhanced detection capabilities and dynamic banners, providing a safe and user-friendly email experience to hundreds of thousands of GoDaddy customers.

"This strategic partnership with INKY greatly expands our capacity to ensure the security of our customers by enhancing GoDaddy's existing solutions with extended capabilities that enable us to reach further and protect mailboxes of organizations around the globe," said Manu Harish, Senior Director of Product Management for Productivity at GoDaddy. "The phishing threat landscape is constantly evolving, and GoDaddy customers – from small and medium businesses to large enterprises and corporations – are seeing new threats continuously emerge, requiring an additional layer of protection to secure their most valuable assets."

INKY's Inbound Mail Protection solution provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like GoDaddy numerous advantages over legacy solutions:

INKY's AI continuously learns, protecting against current and future threats

INKY blocks more dangerous emails, including account takeover attempts, brand impersonations, and other sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks

Dynamic color-coded banners guide and educate end-users

Simple design improves end-user experience with consistent branding

Single-click "Report this Email" link simplifies reporting phish

Customers can clearly see that they are proactively protected

Autoscaling architecture ensures service availability

Efficient architecture reduces costs and improves margins

"This partnership makes true enterprise-class email security accessible to GoDaddy's small business customers," said Dave Baggett, INKY Founder and CEO. "INKY's email assistant annotates emails with clear and concise security guidance, effectively standing vigilant as a virtual cybersecurity expert, advising users on every email."

To remain at the forefront of protecting small businesses from email-borne threats, the two companies plan to continue their partnership to enhance email security for small businesses worldwide.

For more information on secure email and solutions that mitigate phishing and malware threats with INKY Technology and GoDaddy, click here .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Inbound Mail Protection, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/ .

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INKY