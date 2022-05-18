Saphyre Significantly Increases its Approved Patents

Fintech Increases Approved Patents from 67 to 105

NEW YORK, May 18th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading FinTech company that leverages patented AI technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, increased its total tally of recognized patents from 67 to a 105.

Saphyre Increases their Patents from 67 to 105 in less than a year.

Back in June of 2021, Saphyre announced an initial increase of its patents from 48 to 67. Since then, the fintech has significantly advanced its patent portfolio by increasing the number of its approved patents by approximately 37 percent.

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder stated, "It's been close to a year since our last updated patent announcement, and we have continued to prove to the market that we truly are the pioneer and leader in this space. We have doubled down on our research and development and have demonstrated specific and unique innovations. We have advanced by lightyears from where we started 5 years ago and I am thankful to our CEO and Founder, Gabino Roche, Jr. and the extended Saphyre team for accomplishing all that we have."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

Contact: stephen.roche@saphyre.com

Gabino & Stephen Roche - Saphyre Twins (PRNewswire)

Saphyre Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saphyre, Inc.