Tolemar Completes Three Add-on Acquisitions

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tolemar, LLC ("Tolemar" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BRS & Co. ("BRS"), has completed three add-on acquisitions, adding to the Company's portfolio of brands serving the utility terrain vehicle ("UTV"), all-terrain vehicle ("ATV"), and motorcycle markets. These acquisitions include Todd's Cycle, a handlebar parts and accessories brand for motorcycles, 5150 Whips, a manufacturer and marketer of LED lighting and safety flags for UTVs, and Boat Whipz, a manufacturer and marketer of LED lights for off-road and watercraft vehicles.

Eric Ison, CEO of Tolemar, commented, "The acquisition of these three brands expands our product offering for our customers and enables us to further engage with our customers as they accessorize and enhance their motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, and watercraft."

Tory Rooney, BRS Managing Director, said, "BRS is pleased to support Tolemar as it grows its brand portfolio and accesses new customers."

About Tolemar

Tolemar is a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded and private-label accessories for UTVs, ATVs, and motorcycles. The Company leverages a multi-channel sales and distribution network, including sales to distributors, sales direct-to-consumers/dealers, and private label sales. Tolemar sells its products under six industry-leading brands, Trinity Racing, LA Choppers, 5150 Whips, Baron Custom Accessories, Boat Whipz and Todd's Cycle, and has a reputation for product quality and innovation. Trinity Racing is a leading aftermarket exhaust and aftermarket belt supplier for Polaris UTVs. LA Chopper is a leading supplier of Harley Davidson handlebars and cables, automatic transmissions, torque converters and performance transmission products.

About BRS & Co.

BRS is a New York based private equity investment firm with combined capital invested of $1.3 billion (as of March 31, 2022), focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services businesses. Since 1996, BRS has purchased over 50 portfolio companies for aggregate consideration of over $8.6 billion (as of March 31, 2022). In addition, BRS portfolio companies have completed over 40 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com.

