Twelve UBS advisors in South Texas market named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

HOUSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that 12 Financial Advisors in the firm's South Texas Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2022.

"We are proud to see so many of our advisors recognized for their hard work and dedication to providing clients with the highest quality of service," said Craig Vandegrift, South Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "I want to congratulate each of them for this well-deserved recognition."

The UBS advisors named to the list in South Texas are:

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 6,500 Advisors across the country, managing more than $10 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

