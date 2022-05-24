REFORM Alliance and Hire! Philly to Host Job Fair at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia

Event to Offer a Vast Array of Employment Positions for Candidates in Attendance

Open to the Public, the Job Fair Will Pave Pathways to Economic Opportunity for Formerly Incarcerated, Single Parents, and Veterans

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REFORM Alliance announced that it will host its first Philadelphia Job Fair in partnership with Hire! Philly at the Wells Fargo Center on June 9, 2022. The event will provide jobs, interview and resume building skills, free expungement aid, professional attire, and more.

The Philadelphia job fair – which starts at 10 am EDT and goes until 4 pm EDT – is open to the public and aims to serve as a key pathway to economic opportunity for formerly incarcerated people, single parents, and veterans. Representatives of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs will also participate in the event to provide critical services to attendees. The event will receive support from 76ers, Amazon, Fanatics, NAACP Philadelphia, and Wells Fargo Center.

Corporations and local employers will be invited to send recruiters to interview candidates on-site, with participating companies to be announced in the coming days. REFORM Alliance will also be offering jobs within their organization, joining companies from a wide array of industries to create tangible pathways to build economic opportunity among system impacted communities.

"Jobs mean strong families, safe communities, and a healthy economy," said Robert Rooks, CEO of REFORM Alliance. "System-impacted people constitute a ready and willing workforce but face significant barriers to employment. With this job fair, we want to empower people with hope, dignity, confidence, and access to opportunity so that they can thrive."

According to Fines and Fees Justice Center's recent study co-released with REFORM Alliance, two of every three people on probation make less than $20,000 per year, with nearly 40% of those making less than $10,000 annually. These income disparities are compounded with Philadelphia's 12.2% average unemployment rate - which is 50% higher than the U.S. average according to the Pew Charitable Trusts' annual State of the City report .

Attendees to the job fair will also receive free career development resources and job readiness support, including:

Professional Attire

Grooming and Styling Services

Resume-Building Resources

Expungement Aid

And more to prepare for sustainable access in the employment market

"People need jobs to provide for themselves and support their families. Yet too many Philadelphians are locked out of the economy because of their criminal history or other barriers," said Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer of REFORM Alliance. "This job fair is an opportunity to break down those barriers and help anyone trying to get back on their feet. We have an amazing group of partners, volunteers and employers ready to make this a one stop shop for a better future."

"At Hire! Philly we believe that connecting people to employment is the first step in placing them on a path to economic mobility. However, having access to quality jobs is far too often a challenge for people with significant barriers such as a criminal background. So we work very intentionally to design hiring events that meet job seekers where they are and include access to community resources that address workforce barriers," said Kathryn Epps Roberson, Executive Director of Hire! Philly. "Attendees will be able to engage with dozens of our employer and community partners during the event but will also be able to maintain those connections and access additional job opportunities through our web-based employment support platform, PropelPHL, beyond the event."

The Philadelphia event is the second job fair hosted by REFORM Alliance. Roc Nation and REFORM teamed up last year to produce a job and resource event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The organization plans to launch a series of job and resource events across the country over the coming year.

In order to participate in the event, employers must be willing to commit to offering full-time positions that are primarily based in the state of Pennsylvania. Prospective candidates must be able to show proof of identification in order to enter the venue.

If interested in attending the job fair please register at: LINK

If interested in offering employment opportunities or donating items, please visit: LINK

About REFORM Alliance

REFORM is committed to transforming probation and parole throughout the United States by changing laws, systems, and culture. The organization is working to replace America's criminal justice system with a restorative approach that is fair, accountable and invested in rehabilitation. Our goal is for people to reenter society with dignity, create meaningful pathways to work and equip them with the tools to succeed all while making families and communities safer and stronger.

The nonprofit organization was founded in the wake of the #FreeMeek movement by award-winning recording artist Meek Mill; Philadelphia 76ers partner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin; Arnold Ventures co-founder Laura Arnold; entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter; Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael E. Novogratz; Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman, CEO Robert F. Smith; Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai; and CNN host and activist Van Jones. Veteran criminal justice advocate Robert Rooks leads the organization as CEO.

About Hire! Philly

Hire! Philly is the only employer-led workforce intermediary supporting the entire nine (9) county Greater Philadelphia Region. Hire! Philly is in a unique position that considers the needs of both employers + opportunity seekers alike. They operate as a conduit between these two groups by having a deep understanding of employer needs and aligning those needs with the skills + talent of local opportunity seekers. This employer-led initiative intends to not only tackle some of Philadelphia's toughest workforce challenges through collaboration but also provide employers with services that support their internal workforce needs and build viable + diverse talent pipelines.

PropelPHL , powered by Hire! Philly, is the most comprehensive employment support solution in the Philadelphia Region. This innovative, web-based platform aggregates the workforce ecosystem into a centralized, digital hub to connect talent + skills with opportunity. This is a free tool that uses proprietary skills latticing technology to connect job seekers to high-demand, living-wage paying jobs that they are an ideal candidate for hire. Additionally, PropelPHL provides job seekers the chance to connect with education, training, financial, and community resources to ensure that our workforce has the support they need to excel in their careers.

