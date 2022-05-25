MediaVillage's Exclusive Interview with Ron Howard on Disney+ "We Feed People" Documentary About Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen

– Veteran entertainment journalist Jacqueline Cutler spoke with one of Hollywood's top directors and producers about why making this film was so important to him –

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This subject is the most important and most immediate I have ever dealt with. This is not just approaching or being entertained by an achievement. We have a call to action. We are telling people to reach out to wck.org [World Central Kitchen]," said Ron Howard in MediaVillage columnist Jacqueline Cutler's exclusive interview about "We Feed People." The renowned filmmaker's documentary for National Geographic starts streaming on Disney+ beginning, Friday, May 27. The link to the MediaVillage article is here.

Exclusive interview with Ron Howard on "We Feed People" about superstar chef Jose Andrés' global humanitarian feats.

Howard, arguably one of Hollywood's most beloved directors, chronicles the equally beloved Jose Andrés and his non-profit, World Central Kitchen. As Cutler explains, "the acclaimed chef for years has been showing up to feed the hungry, no matter where they are. He somehow comes up with food, then cooks and delivers healthy meals to people suffering the ravages of floods, fires, earthquakes, and war."

During Cutler's in-person interview with Howard at Andres' Little Spain restaurant in New York City, the filmmaker adds: "Ultimately, it's about volunteerism. José is the alpha volunteer we are focused on. His achievements are proof that individuals can find a way through activism."

For further insights into the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the 87-minute film culled from 1,000 hours of footage, Cutler adds in her column: "The gripping documentary opens with shots of floods and cars bobbing on what had been highways the day before. The film never succumbs to misery theater, which would be so easy to do when people's lives have been wrecked. It shows the devastation -- most of it caused by severe weather, a result of the climate crisis. Andrés and his ever-growing army of volunteers find kitchens and start cooking. They also learn what locals like and cater to wherever they are."

