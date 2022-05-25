STDcheck.com Data Reveals Genital Herpes Rate Rose Average Of 56% In Super Bowl-Hosted Cities Last 3 Years

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of people travel yearly to the Super Bowl to take in the festivities and have a great time, but new data reveals they should be careful of a prevalent STD.

Research from STDcheck.com reveals that genital herpes rose an average of 56% year-over-year in the metro areas that hosted the NFL's biggest game the last three years. The last three Super Bowls were held in Miami, Florida in 2020; Tampa, Florida in 2021; and Los Angeles, California in 2022.

"There is no cure for genital herpes so sexually active people going to a big event need to make sure to take precaution," said Dr. David Jayne, the Medical Director of STDcheck.com "You don't want to bring home an STD after a once-in-a-lifetime event."

Data shows that after Miami hosted the Super Bowl in 2020, the genital herpes rate rose by an astounding 101.54% year-over-year. In Tampa in 2021, the rate rose 50.39% year-over-year. This past year in Los Angeles, the genital herpes rate rose 16.82% year-over-year.

"It is imperative if people were sexually active in these areas during this time to get tested," said Dr. Jayne.

