Baidu Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

BEIJING, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights[1]
Baidu, Inc.
(In millions except per
Q1
Q4
Q1
ADS, unaudited)
2021
2021
2022
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
28,134
33,088
28,411
4,482
1%
(14%)
Operating income
2,789
1,958
2,601
410
(7%)
33%
Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]
4,362
4,307
3,996
630
(8%)
(7%)
Net income (loss) to Baidu
25,653
1,715
(885)
(140)
-
-
Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2]
4,297
4,084
3,879
612
(10%)
(5%)
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
73.76
4.51
(2.87)
(0.45)
-
-
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2]
12.38
11.60
11.22
1.77
(9%)
(3%)
Adjusted EBITDA [2]
5,900
5,757
5,499
867
(7%)
(4%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21%
17%
19%
19%
Baidu Core
Q1
Q4
Q1
(In millions, unaudited)
2021
2021
2022
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
20,483
25,978
21,378
3,372
4%
(18%)
Operating income
3,847
2,958
2,524
398
(34%)
(15%)
Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]
5,064
4,847
3,686
581
(27%)
(24%)
Net income (loss) to Baidu Core
26,354
2,656
(963)
(152)
-
-
Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2]
4,870
4,625
3,804
600
(22%)
(18%)
Adjusted EBITDA [2]
6,487
6,210
5,106
805
(21%)
(18%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32%
24%
24%
24%
[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.3393 as of March 31, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).
Operational Highlights
Corporate
- Baidu released its annual ESG Report in May 2022, which details Baidu's ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (http://esg.baidu.com/en/esg_download.html).
AI Cloud
- PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.77 million and has served 180,000 businesses and created 560,000 models, as of May 20, 2022.
- Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 41 cities, up from 16 cities a year ago, based on contract value of over RMB10 million, as of the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Intelligent Driving
- Baidu received a nomination letter from Dongfeng Motor, a Top 3 domestic automaker, in April 2022, indicating that Dongfeng Motor intends to adopt Apollo Self Driving (ANP, AVP, HD Map) in one of its popular models. This followed the nomination letter from BYD earlier this year.
- On April 28th 2022, Apollo Go was granted the permits to provide driverless ride hailing services on public roads of the Yizhuang region of Beijing. Apollo also received the first permits in Chongqing to conduct driverless testing on May 20th, 2022.
- Apollo Go provided 196K rides in the first quarter of 2022.
- Apollo Go is now available in ten cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Changsha, Cangzhou, Yangquan, Wuzhen Water Town in Jiaxing and Wuhan. Apollo Go expanded into Wuzhen Water Town in Jiaxing on March 26, 2022 and Wuhan on May 10, 2022.
Other Growth Initiatives
- Xiaodu again ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally for 2021, according to Strategy Analytics and Canalys. Xiaodu continues to be ranked No.1 in smart speaker shipments in China for 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys.
Mobile Ecosystem
- In March, Baidu App's MAUs reached 632 million, up 13% year over year, and daily logged in users reached 83%.
- In March, Baidu Smart Mini Program ("SMPs") MAUs reached 508 million, up 22% year over year, and the number of SMPs grew by 26% year over year.
- Revenue from Managed Page grew by 31% and reached 47% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the first quarter of 2022.
iQIYI
- iQIYI's average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 101 million, compared to 105 million for the first quarter of 2021 and 97 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB 28.4 billion ($4.48 billion), increasing 1% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 21.4 billion ($3.37 billion), increasing 4% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 15.7 billion ($2.47 billion), decreasing 4% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 5.7 billion ($903 million), up 35% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.3 billion ($1.15 billion), decreasing 9% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB 15.5 billion ($2.45 billion), increasing 4% year over year, primarily due to an increase in cost of goods sold, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, and other costs related to new AI business, offset by a decrease in content costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 4.7 billion ($735 million), decreasing 11% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in channel spending, promotional marketing and expected credit losses.
Research and development expense was RMB 5.6 billion ($885 million), increasing 10% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense.
Operating income was RMB 2.6 billion ($410 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 2.5 billion ($398 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 12%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.0 billion ($630 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.7 billion ($581 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 17%.
Total other loss, net was RMB 3.0 billion ($466 million), which mainly included a fair value loss of RMB 3.0 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.
Income tax expense was RMB 391 million ($62 million), decreasing 75% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in profit before tax and an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible.
Net loss attributable to Baidu was RMB 885 million ($140 million), and diluted loss per ADS was RMB 2.87 ($0.45). Net loss attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 963 million ($152 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 3.9 billion ($612 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.22 ($1.77). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 3.8 billion ($600 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.5 billion ($867 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 19%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 5.1 billion ($805 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.
About Baidu
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Revenues:
Online marketing services
18,094
20,723
16,929
2,670
Others
10,040
12,365
11,482
1,812
Total revenues
28,134
33,088
28,411
4,482
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
15,002
17,289
15,546
2,452
Selling, general and administrative(1)
5,245
6,451
4,656
735
Research and development(1)
5,098
7,390
5,608
885
Total costs and expenses
25,345
31,130
25,810
4,072
Operating income
2,789
1,958
2,601
410
Other income (loss):
Interest income
1,233
1,514
1,454
229
Interest expense
(823)
(873)
(710)
(112)
Foreign exchange income (loss), net
156
(27)
(11)
(2)
Share of losses from equity method investments
(151)
(773)
(408)
(64)
Others, net
23,362
566
(3,286)
(517)
Total other income (loss), net
23,777
407
(2,961)
(466)
Income (loss) before income taxes
26,566
2,365
(360)
(56)
Income tax expense
1,534
1,295
391
62
Net income (loss)
25,032
1,070
(751)
(118)
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(621)
(645)
134
22
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
25,653
1,715
(885)
(140)
Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
-Basic
76.10
4.57
(2.87)
(0.45)
-Diluted
73.76
4.51
(2.87)
(0.45)
Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
9.51
0.57
(0.36)
(0.06)
-Diluted
9.22
0.56
(0.36)
(0.06)
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):
-Basic
2,692
2,780
2,767
2,767
-Diluted
2,777
2,816
2,767
2,767
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Cost of revenues
79
134
82
13
Selling, general and administrative
471
533
377
60
Research and development
949
1,426
864
136
Total share-based compensation expenses
1,499
2,093
1,323
209
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.3393 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31,
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, unaudited)
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
36,850
36,832
5,810
Restricted cash
10,821
10,975
1,731
Short-term investments, net
143,243
143,172
22,585
Accounts receivable, net
9,981
9,671
1,526
Amounts due from related parties
1,368
903
142
Other current assets, net
11,052
9,950
1,569
Total current assets
213,315
211,503
33,363
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
23,027
23,133
3,649
Licensed copyrights, net
7,258
7,096
1,119
Produced content, net
10,951
12,032
1,898
Intangible assets, net
1,689
1,556
245
Goodwill
22,605
22,605
3,566
Long-term investments, net
67,332
64,247
10,135
Amounts due from related parties
3,487
3,471
548
Deferred tax assets, net
2,372
2,670
421
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,065
10,769
1,699
Other non-current assets
15,933
16,551
2,611
Total non-current assets
166,719
164,130
25,891
Total assets
380,034
375,633
59,254
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
4,168
4,442
701
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
41,384
35,693
5,630
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
13,706
13,153
2,075
Deferred income
97
87
14
Long-term loans, current portion
2
-
-
Notes payable, current portion
10,505
10,457
1,650
Amounts due to related parties
1,764
1,553
245
Operating lease liabilities
2,862
2,804
442
Total current liabilities
74,488
68,189
10,757
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred income
129
147
23
Deferred revenue
223
234
37
Amounts due to related parties
3,268
3,243
512
Long-term loans
12,629
12,573
1,983
Notes payable
43,120
42,917
6,770
Convertible senior notes
12,652
13,238
2,088
Deferred tax liabilities
3,286
3,006
474
Operating lease liabilities
5,569
5,149
812
Other non-current liabilities
718
1,707
269
Total non-current liabilities
81,594
82,214
12,968
Total liabilities
156,082
150,403
23,725
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
7,148
6,872
1,084
Equity
Total Baidu shareholders' equity
211,459
212,170
33,469
Noncontrolling interests
5,345
6,188
976
Total equity
216,804
218,358
34,445
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity
380,034
375,633
59,254
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Total revenues
20,483
7,968
(317)
28,134
25,978
7,389
(279)
33,088
21,378
7,277
(244)
28,411
3,372
1,148
(38)
4,482
YOY
4%
(9%)
1%
QOQ
(18%)
(2%)
(14%)
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
8,162
7,109
(269)
15,002
11,017
6,507
(235)
17,289
9,807
5,964
(225)
15,546
1,547
941
(36)
2,452
Selling, general and administrative (1)
4,048
1,201
(4)
5,245
5,377
1,093
(19)
6,451
3,913
745
(2)
4,656
617
118
-
735
Research and development (1)
4,426
672
-
5,098
6,626
764
-
7,390
5,134
474
-
5,608
810
75
-
885
Total costs and expenses
16,636
8,982
(273)
25,345
23,020
8,364
(254)
31,130
18,854
7,183
(227)
25,810
2,974
1,134
(36)
4,072
YOY
Cost of revenues
20%
(16%)
4%
Selling, general and administrative
(3%)
(38%)
(11%)
Research and development
16%
(29%)
10%
Cost and expenses
13%
(20%)
2%
Operating income (loss)
3,847
(1,014)
(44)
2,789
2,958
(975)
(25)
1,958
2,524
94
(17)
2,601
398
14
(2)
410
YOY
(34%)
-
(7%)
QOQ
(15%)
-
33%
Operating margin
19%
(13%)
10%
11%
(13%)
6%
12%
1%
9%
Add: total other income (loss), net
23,999
(222)
-
23,777
1,161
(754)
-
407
(3,058)
97
-
(2,961)
(481)
15
-
(466)
Less: income tax expense
1,513
21
-
1,534
1,258
37
-
1,295
374
17
-
391
59
3
-
62
Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI
(21)
10
(610)
(3)
(621)
205
10
(860)
(3)
(645)
55
5
74
(3)
134
10
1
11
(3)
22
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
26,354
(1,267)
566
25,653
2,656
(1,776)
835
1,715
(963)
169
(91)
(885)
(152)
25
(13)
(140)
YOY
-
-
-
QOQ
-
-
-
Net margin
129%
(16%)
91%
10%
(24%)
5%
(5%)
2%
(3%)
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
5,064
(658)
4,362
4,847
(515)
4,307
3,686
327
3,996
581
51
630
YOY
(27%)
-
(8%)
QOQ
(24%)
-
(7%)
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
25%
(8%)
16%
19%
(7%)
13%
17%
4%
14%
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-
4,870
(1,021)
4,297
4,625
(1,001)
4,084
3,804
162
3,879
600
25
612
YOY
(22%)
-
(10%)
QOQ
(18%)
-
(5%)
Net margin (non-GAAP)
24%
(13%)
15%
18%
(14%)
12%
18%
2%
14%
Adjusted EBITDA
6,487
(543)
5,900
6,210
(428)
5,757
5,106
410
5,499
805
64
867
YOY
(21%)
-
(7%)
QOQ
(18%)
-
(4%)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32%
(7%)
21%
24%
(6%)
17%
24%
6%
19%
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
33
46
79
90
44
134
45
37
82
7
6
13
Selling, general and administrative
256
215
471
396
137
533
257
120
377
41
19
60
Research and development
866
83
949
1,343
83
1,426
804
60
864
127
9
136
Total share-based compensation
1,155
344
1,499
1,829
264
2,093
1,106
217
1,323
175
34
209
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net (loss) income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (RMB)
March 31, 2022 (RMB)
March 31, 2022 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu excl.
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
5,467
(1,350)
4,117
5,809
(1,095)
4,714
3,039
(1,167)
1,872
479
(184)
295
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(4,579)
(2,778)
(7,357)
(50)
2,097
2,047
(2,884)
(67)
(2,951)
(455)
(11)
(466)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
18,018
611
18,629
(4,662)
(5,239)
(9,901)
(644)
2,046
1,402
(102)
323
221
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
251
(29)
222
(589)
(74)
(663)
(183)
(4)
(187)
(28)
(1)
(29)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
19,157
(3,546)
15,611
508
(4,311)
(3,803)
(672)
808
136
(106)
127
21
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
25,599
10,941
36,540
44,088
7,386
51,474
44,596
3,075
47,671
7,035
485
7,520
At end of period
44,756
7,395
52,151
44,596
3,075
47,671
43,924
3,883
47,807
6,929
612
7,541
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
5,467
(1,350)
4,117
5,809
(1,095)
4,714
3,039
(1,167)
1,872
479
(184)
295
Less: Capital expenditures
(1,438)
(61)
(1,499)
(4,213)
(24)
(4,237)
(1,928)
(51)
(1,979)
(304)
(8)
(312)
Free cash flow
4,029
(1,411)
2,618
1,596
(1,119)
477
1,111
(1,218)
(107)
175
(192)
(17)
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
March 31, 2021 (RMB)
December 31, 2021 (RMB)
March 31, 2022 (RMB)
March 31, 2022 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Operating income (loss)
3,847
(1,014)
2,789
2,958
(975)
1,958
2,524
94
2,601
398
14
410
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,155
344
1,499
1,829
264
2,093
1,106
217
1,323
175
34
209
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
62
12
74
60
17
77
56
16
72
8
3
11
Add: iQIYI non-recurring employee severance costs(4)
-
-
-
-
179
179
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
5,064
(658)
4,362
4,847
(515)
4,307
3,686
327
3,996
581
51
630
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
1,423
115
1,538
1,363
87
1,450
1,420
83
1,503
224
13
237
Adjusted EBITDA
6,487
(543)
5,900
6,210
(428)
5,757
5,106
410
5,499
805
64
867
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
26,354
(1,267)
25,653
2,656
(1,776)
1,715
(963)
169
(885)
(152)
25
(140)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,146
344
1,325
1,805
264
1,941
1,101
217
1,210
175
34
191
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
55
12
61
55
17
65
50
16
59
8
3
9
Add: Disposal (gain) loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(430)
(216)
-
(68)
(34)
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
-
-
-
752
139
824
598
183
690
93
29
109
Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments
(23,545)
(88)
(23,590)
(1,339)
2
(1,337)
3,037
(1)
3,037
479
-
479
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
593
(20)
583
430
177
521
456
11
462
72
2
73
Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(3)
-
-
-
50
-
50
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: iQIYI non-recurring employee severance costs(4)
-
-
-
-
179
92
-
-
-
-
-
-
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
267
(2)
265
216
(3)
213
(475)
(3)
(478)
(75)
-
(75)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
4,870
(1,021)
4,297
4,625
(1,001)
4,084
3,804
162
3,879
600
25
612
Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS
73.76
4.51
(2.87)
(0.45)
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.14
0.36
0.31
0.05
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
(61.52)
6.73
13.78
2.17
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
12.38
11.60
11.22
1.77
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling
(3) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.
(4) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021.
