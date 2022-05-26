DocPanel Welcomes Jaideep Sohi, MD as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPanel , a global innovator in providing subspecialized radiology coverage through a network of the country's top fellowship-trained radiologists, has appointed Jaideep Sohi, MD as the new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Sohi succeeds DocPanel Co-Founder Philip A. Templeton, MD, FACR, who has stepped into the role of Chief Innovation Officer after serving as CMO since the company's inception in 2016.

DocPanel Radiology Solutions (PRNewswire)

Dr. Sohi will lead initiatives to enhance radiologist and client satisfaction, with an emphasis on creating company-wide structure that addresses factors contributing to the 49% physician burnout rate among radiologists. Dr. Sohi will also oversee clinical quality assurance, lead direction for radiologist recruitment, and drive expansion within molecular imaging.

"I am thrilled to entrust Dr. Sohi with the role of Chief Medical Officer. He shares DocPanel's passion to provide the best care possible for each patient, and his dedication to that fundamental goal fits perfectly with our mission," says Dr. Templeton. "He plans to help empower each physician in DocPanel to reach their goals. In addition, as a highly recognized Nuclear Medicine expert, he will assist us in expanding our reach in molecular imaging and beyond."

Dr. Sohi is a Johns Hopkins fellowship-trained nuclear medicine specialist, the President of American Molecular Imaging, and Assistant Professor of Nuclear Medicine at the California Northstate University School of Medicine. He brings with him over 15 years of experience in radiology and is currently the principal and sub-investigator in multiple clinical trials.

"It's an extreme honor to join such an exceptional group of human beings who are working so tirelessly to achieve our deeply shared goal of improving worldwide access to top-notch subspecialized radiology expertise. I'm both excited and humbled to come onboard and help maximize our potential," says Dr. Sohi.

Radiologists looking for a rejuvenating reading experience can expect new and exciting opportunities within DocPanel, and providers can enjoy full-spectrum radiology solutions that bring a breath of fresh air while solving the biggest pain points in today's imaging world.

About DocPanel : DocPanel is the largest network of US-based academic and subspecialty radiologists who provide final reads, protocol optimization support, new-service launch assistance, second opinions, and educational consults to clients worldwide. DocPanel's mission is to ensure every imaging exam is read by the right subspecialist, while fostering the optimal reading environment for radiologists. Full announcement with photo here .

