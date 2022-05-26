LENNAR LAUNCHES NEW INLAND NORTHWEST MARKET

Five New Communities Situated near Spokane and Coeur d'Alene

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today plans to establish a new market serving the Inland Northwest region. Lennar has five new communities planned in the Greater Spokane and Coeur d' Alene area offering townhome and single-family home designs. The new communities of Corbin Meadows in Post Falls, ID, Hayden Canyon in Hayden, ID, Woodridge and Grandview in Spokane, WA, and Stonehill in Liberty Lake, WA will feature open floorplans with thoughtful design details intended for today's lifestyle. The homes will also feature Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place May 25 at Lennar's Stonehill community. Sales in the Inland Northwest will commence end of Summer 2022 with model homes anticipated for completion in Fall 2022.

"The Inland Northwest is a unique market known for its quality of life, rich history, great outdoors and highly ranked schools – all things that create strong demand in the area," said Bill Salvesen, Division President for Lennar Inland Northwest. "We are delighted to bring our beautiful Lennar home designs and customer-centric approach to this new market to help meet a growing demand among home shoppers."

Corbin Meadows, Hayden Canyon, Woodridge, Grandview, and Stonehill are Lennar's first communities in this market, with active communities already selling in nearby Seattle, Boise and the Portland-Vancouver areas.

This community will offer single-story and two-story homes ranging from 1,669 to 2,786 square feet and contain three to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Corbin Meadows is situated close to parks and golf courses in the area.

Hayden Canyon offers easy access to the Coeur d'Alene Airport, golf courses, parks and Lake Hayden, where locals enjoy activities such as boating, fishing and camping. Hayden Canyon features three home collections. The Townhome Collection will range from 1,682 to 1,811 square feet. The Cottage Collection homes will range from 1,849 to 2,213 square feet. The Manor Collection homes will feature 1,669 to 2,705 square feet.

Woodridge will bring multiple collections of homes over the life of the community, starting with The Classic Collection, ranging from 1,671 to 2,438 square feet, as well as homes in The Platinum Collection ranging from 2,704 to 4,122 square feet. The Platinum Collection will also boast sweeping views of the Spokane Valley.

Grandview will provide three of Lennar Seattle's most popular floorplan designs, ranging from 2,311 to 2,825 square feet. Located in Spokane, residents will have ease of access to commuting options, shopping, and recreation the area is known for.

Stonehill will hold three home collections. In the ever-growing Liberty Lake community, homeowners will enjoy close proximity to countless amenities including golf courses, trails, parks, and walkable streets. The Townhome Collection will range from 1,450 to 1,751 square feet. The Cottage Collection will range from 1,849 to 2,213 square feet. The Haven Collection will hold four floorplans ranging from 1,836 to 2,786 square feet.

Each home will feature open-concept floorplans, the majority with oversized center-island kitchens and spa-inspired owner's suites. All homes will also offer Lennar's Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home.

For more information, call (855) 569-0448 or visit https://www.lennar.com/idaho/inland-northwest.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

