Robocorp Wins Intellyx's 2022 Digital Innovator Award

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp, the leading Gen2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, today announced they have won Intellyx's 2022 Digital Innovator Award . The award honors vendors that support enterprise digital transformation and shines a light on Robocorp's innovations and success in the automation space.

"We're excited to receive the 2022 Digital Innovator Award," says Robocorp CEO and Founder, Antti Karjalainen. "Our innovative open-source Gen2RPA platform brings digital workers to life for organizations of all sizes that are seeking to use automation to quickly improve both internal and external processes. From manufacturing to fintech, our digital workers are now being used across the globe by finance, IT, and HR teams to rapidly handle large business processes and workloads."

Intellyx, the first and only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation, established the Digital Innovator Awards in 2021 to put a spotlight on vendors worth watching. With their focus on enterprise digital transformation, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace and looks to honor the trailblazing vendors and firms leading the way.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

Robocorp has been granted this award due to their work throughout Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process, ultimately delivering a successful briefing. Robocorp was also included in the inaugural list of digital innovators in 2021 .

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2022 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page .

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. The company makes it easy, affordable and fast to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with consumption based pricing. Robocorp is backed by Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack and angels. Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco with our primary offices being online. Learn more at https://robocorp.com/ .

