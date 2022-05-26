RYFF PARTNERS WITH REACHTV

Brands can reach millions of travelers through virtual ad placement

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands now have a new efficient, effective way to get in front of an entirely new audience. Today, virtual product placement innovator Ryff announces its new partnership with ReachTV , the nation's largest airport television network that operates more than 2,500 screens at 90 airports.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with ReachTV, effectively adding 40+ million dedicated viewers to expand our advertising offerings in a thoughtful, nuanced way," said Ryff Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Roy Taylor. "We appreciate ReachTV's dedication to positivity and truth—qualities our clients demand from their promotional platforms."

This partnership will give Ryff access to ReachTV's complete library of content, and allow Ryff to mutually sell to brands for product placement spots and ultimately build the bridge between high quality content and innovative brands. This comes on the heels of ReachTV's recent announcement of their partnership with Business Traveler where they will be providing exclusive original television and video content.

"We care deeply about the viewer's experience, and our travelers have unique content needs and habits that align well with what Ryff brings to to ReachTV across our entire network," said ReachTV CEO and founder Lynnwood Bibbens, "That's why we are so enthusiastic about Ryff's leading-edge strategies and tech. It's a win-win for audiences and brands alike."

With Ryff's 3D technology, products can be inserted digitally into an existing program without the need for post-production. This enables a seamless viewing experience without breaks in programming, and unprecedented flexibility for advertisers. Ryff approaches the world of product placement from a unique vantage point: the founders have experience in gaming, graphic hardware, and film. Its AI-driven software analyzes existing content, such as a film sequence or television episode, for moments when it makes sense for a product to appear—think of a watch on an action hero, or a beverage enjoyed by friends at a dinner party. Ryff then inserts 3D models of the product in place and renders them to match lighting and cinematography, so they look like they belong there. In addition, Ryff continually enhances its understanding of what audiences are interested in by listening on social media for further targeted ad-placement opportunities.

Ryff is part of a new breed of Hollywood players, rewriting product placement rules using proprietary AI technology. The company can virtually insert products into fully mastered and edited content. This is not VFX. The Ryff solution is inexpensive and practically immediate. Welcome to the future of brand integration.

ReachTV is the largest airport television network, with 2,500+ screens in 90 commercial airports and 58 private/FBO airports across North America. ReachTV's content library includes many genres and leverages partnerships with the NFL, NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from ReachTV's studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, Fast Company and more.

