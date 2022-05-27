IN4.OS US LLC selected as part of World Economics Forum Championship 2022

WASHINGTON , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IN4.OS US LLC is honored to be a part of the World Economic Forum's New Champions 2022. IN4.OS US LLC has been a New Champion since 2020. World Economic Forum New Champion companies are dynamic high-growth companies that are championing new business models, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth strategies in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. New Champions are mindful of their impact on society and aspire to participate in building a better future. IN4.OS US LLC is one of the 10 companies in the US to be recognized by the World Economic Forum in Davos as New Champions.

New Champions enjoy access to Forum networks and expertise, which affords both visibility and time-sensitive insight into strategic decision-making on the systemic issues most important to them. IN4.OS US LLC is focused on developing secure, resilient ecosystems and infrastructure for supply chains, space economy, life sciences, and the innovation economy. IN4.OS US LLC is committed to accelerating the adoption of the circular economy and building a brighter future.

IN4.OS US LLC is a privately held Industry 4.O focused organization that is delivering holistic and scalable solutions to companies in the strategic sectors. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cyber-physical systems, and talent development, it is assisting these companies as they make the leap to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and develop the next generation of US and global manufacturing, which is future-focused, resilient, location-agnostic (terrestrial and extra-terrestrial), sector agnostic and which is democratizing work.

