International Conference on Human Milk Science & Innovation to Discuss Latest Research on Bioactivity and Neurodevelopment

International Conference on Human Milk Science & Innovation to Discuss Latest Research on Bioactivity and Neurodevelopment

Renowned Scientists, Researchers, and Clinicians Will Convene at the 8th Annual Event June 10-11 in Vienna, Austria

VIENNA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned scientists, researchers, and clinicians will convene at the eighth annual International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation (ICHMSI) to share the latest research surrounding the scientific and clinical aspects of human milk and its applications.

International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation (PRNewswire)

Taking place June 10-11 at the Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere in Vienna, Austria, ICHMSI is the premier forum for thought leaders and medical experts in human milk science. Conference co-chairs, Professor Angelika Berger of the Medical University of Vienna and Professor Michael Zemlin of Saarland University Medical Center, will provide opening and closing remarks.

"Since the inception of this conference eight years ago, there has been an incredible evolution in our understanding of the health benefits of human milk," Professor Berger said. "As clinical applications of human milk evolve, ICHMSI offers the ideal forum for thought leaders worldwide to share the latest research on the clinical potential of human milk, such as the importance of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet (EHMD) on neurodevelopment of critically ill, premature infants, as well as bioactivity and its health benefits for this population."

"It's an exciting time at the intersection of human milk science and neonatology as the benefits of an EHMD in premature infants continue to be demonstrated in study after study," Professor Zemlin said. "By bringing together the greatest minds in the field at ICHMSI, we can share cutting-edge data and engage in important dialogue that will, ultimately, allow us to improve the lives of more infants with human milk nutrition."

ICHMSI will include presentations from leading experts in their respective fields:

Dr. Siobhain O'Mahoney , senior lecturer, University College Cork, Ireland : Linking the Microbiome, Gut and Brain in Neonates – the Role of Human Milk

Professor Charlotte Tscherning , division chief of neonatology and professor in pediatrics, Sidra medicine, Doha, Qatar : Human Milk and Transmission of Viral Disease: A Comprehensive Overview

Professor Roy Philip , adjunct clinical professor of neonatology, and consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, University Hospital Limerick, Ireland : Influence of Fortification on Human Milk Bioactivity: Sharing an Irish Experience

Professor Michael Zemlin , clinic director for General Paediatrics and Neonatology, Saarland University Medical Center, Homburg, Germany : Probiotics in ELGANs – Results from a German Multi-Center Trial

Dr. Stephan Seeliger , professor of neonatology, Universitätsmedizin Göttingen, Celle, Germany : Nutrition of Infants With Very Low Birth Weight Using Human and Bovine Based Milk Fortifier – Benefits and Costs

Professor Rangasamy Ramanathan , chief, Division of Neonatology, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California , USA: Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Human Milk May Be the Missing Link

Professor Maria Lorella Giannì, associate professor of pediatrics, University of Milan, Italy : Human Milk Feeding and Preterm Infants' Growth and Body Composition – Should We Rethink Our Approach?

Dr. Alecia-Jane Twigger , postdoctoral research associate at University of Cambridge , UK: Transcriptional Changes in the Mammary Gland During Lactation

Professor Christoph Fusch , chair and chief, University Children's Hospital, Paracelsus Medical University and Nuernberg General Hospital, Germany : Feeding the Most Vulnerable – First Look at a Series of <750g Neonates

Dr. Heidi Karpen , neonatologist, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta , and associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine , USA : Impact of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet in Neonates With Congenital Gastrointestinal Disorders – Initial Clinical Results

Professor Ursula Kiechl-Kohlendorfer , managing director of the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Medizinische Universität Innsbruck, Austria : Prematurity and Vascular Aging

Dr. Johanna Kostenzer, head of scientific affairs for the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI): Human Milk Regulation in the EU – Implementing Cross-Border Safety and Quality Standards

Professor Umberto Simeoni , professor and head of pediatrics, CHUV University Hospital, Lausanne, Switzerland : The Role of Nutrition in Defining Long-Term Health Outcomes

Professor Ann Hellström , professor and chief physician, University of Gothenburg, Sweden : Impact of Enteral Lipid Supplementation and Severe ROP: Results from an RCT

Dr. Christoph Binder , head of Nutritional Medicine (Growth and Body Composition) and deputy head of the neonatal intensive care unit, Medical University of Vienna, Austria : The Impact of an Exclusive Human Milk Diet on Growth, Body Composition and Neurodevelopment – the Vienna Experience

Professor Boris W. Kramer , professor and chair of the faculty of Health, Medicine, and Life Sciences, Maastricht University , the Netherlands : Do Human Milk Fortifiers Improve Neurodevelopmental Outcomes of ELGANs – Results of a Meta-Analysis

This year's conference will also include a presentation by Dr. Alecia-Jane Twigger, Ph.D., the fourth recipient of the Ruth A. Lawrence Investigator Award for Research in Human Milk Science. The annual award recognizes a medical fellow or postdoctoral scholar for their original research in the science of human milk. Dr. Twigger was selected based on her study titled "Transcriptional Changes in the Mammary Gland During Lactation Revealed by Single Cell Sequencing of Cells From Human Milk," which found over 110,000 viable or living cells from human milk and breast tissue, which may offer clues to the interplay between pregnancy, lactation, and breast cancer.

About International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation (ICHMSI)

The International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation is the premier forum covering the latest in scientific and clinical research related to human milk. Renowned scientists and clinicians from around the world attend this annual event to present and discuss the scientific potential of human milk and raise awareness of its clinical applicability.

The conference is sponsored by Prolacta Bioscience, the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI), and the Comprehensive Center for Pediatrics and will be held at Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere in Vienna, Austria.

To register or for more information, visit www.humanmilkscience.org.

Media Contact:

Loren Kosmont

Lkosmont@prolacta.com

310.721.9444

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation