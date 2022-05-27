P.F. Chang's reopens Atlantic City, New Jersey, location as new flagship restaurant

The brand's third flagship restaurant in the country opens May 29 and offers a distinct dining experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced the May 29 opening of its Atlantic City, New Jersey, location as an upgraded flagship restaurant today. After three months of extensive renovations, the long-established Atlantic City location reopens as P.F. Chang's first flagship restaurant on the east coast – and third in the country.

P.F. Chang's newest flagship restaurant at 2801 N. Pacific Ave. Unit 101, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, originally opened in 2004. The 6,137-square-foot restaurant, which spans two floors and seats 186 guests, underwent an extensive renovation, resulting in significant upgrades to design, décor and ambiance.

"P.F. Chang's prides itself in offering an immersive Asian dining experience, and our new flagship restaurant in Atlantic City does that at the highest level," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang's. "We have served this community since 2004 and believe the transformation into a distinct P.F. Chang's flagship restaurant will continue to provide customers with unforgettable experiences for years to come."

Standing tall in the middle of P.F. Chang's upgraded dining room is a cherry tree measuring 13 feet high. Four large, hand-painted murals also grace the new space and include a ceiling mural in the upstairs bar, as well as a staircase mural with glowing, neon characters that read "Atlantic City New Jersey" in Mandarin. Other design elements unique to the Atlantic City flagship location include dragon door handles leading into the bathrooms, where guests will find custom, mosaic tile murals.

When it comes to the menu, the new location will feature P.F. Chang's most popular, made-from-scratch dishes like Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps, as well as Wagyu Steak – a unique offering exclusive to P.F. Chang's flagship locations. As a brand rooted in Asian tradition, wok cooking is a distinct part of P.F. Chang's food preparation that elevates its menu by adding layers of flavor to signature items. A wide selection of handcrafted cocktails and traditional Japanese saké offered warm, chilled or infused further enhance the dining experience.

P.F. Chang's Atlantic City flagship location opens to the public on Sunday, May 29, at 4 p.m. for dinner service. Limited operating hours of 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. continue through Thursday, June 2. Effective Friday, June 3, P.F. Chang's will open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and begin regular operating hours as follows: Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

P.F. Chang's new Atlantic City flagship location joins two other flagship restaurants in Honolulu and Las Vegas, and a fourth P.F. Chang's flagship location is anticipated to open in New York City's Union Square later this year. The new flagship restaurants are part of an exciting brand refresh across the United States. All existing P.F. Chang's are scheduled for updates by the end of 2022, including new music, lighting, décor, uniforms and menu presentation. Additionally, P.F. Chang's continues to expand its fast-casual concept, P.F. Chang's To Go, with eight more locations slated to join the 13 existing To Go locations this year.

P.F. Chang's New Jersey flagship location brings approximately 70 new jobs to Atlantic City with opportunities in both culinary and hospitality fields. Qualified job candidates interested in a career with P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

