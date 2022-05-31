The 100 Million Ways Foundation Announces All Four Programs Planned for 2022 Are Operational

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce, in the first year of full operation, 100 Million Ways has launched all four programs planned for 2022.

1. Group Sessions - providing moderated online group support sessions - groups of ten, one hour each week for ten weeks, then those that complete people 60% of the sessions can attend weekly drop-in sessions for as long as they like. New sessions will start on June 19.

2. Peer Support Specialist Certification - In collaboration with the National Association for Mental Illness, San Diego (NAMI), 100MW is offering a six week program for certified Peer Support Specialist.



Amanda Carrillo, from Weed For Warriors, is the first person in the program. Amanda will moderate group support sessions for veterans with PTSD.

3. The Odyssey Registry* will be launched in June. It is an anonymous data collection study for opioid users, people with symptoms of PTSD, family, friends and caregivers - offering a quality of life toolkit for participants to measure how they are doing compared to how they were doing and compared to how the community is doing.

4. The 100 Million Ways Podcast, 10 Minutes On…, launched in April with:

a. Social Inequity and the Opioid Crisis

b. Psychedelics (coming soon)

c. Being a Caregiver (coming soon)

*Odyssey Registry sponsors can add data collection elements to the registry and will be acknowledged on the Registry home page. All donations are tax deductible.

To help those struggling with opioid dependence, mental illness, and their caregivers, friends, and families, you can donate on our site.

Words Matter: Below is a corrected version of Sean Kiernan's brief bio. Our apologies to Sean.

Sean Kiernan is a Cofounder & CEO of Weed for Warriors (wfwproject.org). As a 100% service-connected disabled veteran from his service in Central America, Sean understands the challenges of PTSD firsthand. Mr. Kiernan left Wall Street to cofound WFW - to bring holistic rehabilitation for veterans through community-based projects, care advocacy, cannabis, education, and compassion.

