2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Goes Off-Roading with New Woodland Edition

PLANO, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is taking the RAV4 Hybrid to a whole new level of adventure with the new 2023 Woodland Edition. Equipped with everything needed for an outdoor excursion, the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is the first hybrid off-road special edition SUV for the brand.

The arrival of the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition to dealerships this fall also demonstrates our support for a charitable endeavor. To support local communities and make our public lands more accessible and enjoyable for Americans of all abilities, Toyota is proud to contribute $500,000 to the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) toward improving accessibility in these beloved spaces. Through local outreach projects, education programs and accessibility improvement efforts, Toyota and NEEF will make an impact that goes beyond the pavement.

TRD-Tuned & Ready

The new RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition, available in Midnight Black Metallic, Cavalry Blue and Ice Cap exterior colors, offers a distinctively rugged exterior and premium interior styling with the versatile features one would expect from the fifth-generation RAV4. Featuring a TRD-tuned suspension, the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is engineered to enhance body control and small-bump isolation to help smooth out trails and rough city streets. Coil springs are tuned for an off-road focus and bump stops maximize compression-direction wheel travel. The twin-tube shocks feature internal rebound springs for optimal roll control and unique valving to help body control over large bumps and dips.

Designed with a focus on versatility and efficiency, the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition also comes standard with Falken WILDPEAK AT tires for optimal off-roading, raised black roof rack cross bars to pack an array of supplies for a weekend camping trip and a 120V inverter to power-up an array of compatible household items for a short day trip or an overnight camping excursion. Other mentionable standard features include:

Flow-formed Bronze-colored wheels for greater strength

Custom all-weather floor and cargo mats

Black badging

Black mud guards

Dual black chrome-tipped exhaust

And with the roominess to fit people, pets, and recreational gear – the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition also comes standard with features like LED projector-beam headlights and integrated fog lights. Handy storage abounds in the RAV4 Hybrid, including the console's large volume, side-by-side cup holders and an open tray capable of holding small items. In addition, an in-dash tray within easy reach of the front passenger can hold electronics, sunglasses and other travel must-haves. Rear seat passengers will appreciate the spacious cabin. The rear cargo area features a reversible cargo floor insert as well as side nets for storing small items. The 60/40 folding rear seats easily expand the rear cargo area.

Hybrid+AWD for RAV4 Woodland Edition

Engineered to tackle urban, suburban and outdoor adventures, the fifth-generation RAV4 is built on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-K) platform. With a boldly chiseled design inspired by Toyota's tough trucks, this latest RAV4 amplifies the desirable crossover traits that made the first RAV4 an instant success a quarter-century ago. Depending on model grade and options, the current RAV4 can be whatever the customer needs it to be, from the exceptionally well equipped LE model to a technology tour de force plug-in hybrid, with various levels of luxury and adventure in between.

In any RAV4 Hybrid, the Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) works in sync with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine to make the hybrid models performance and efficiency leaders of the RAV4 family. It is truly the no-compromise compact SUV.

In the hybrid models, a Continuously-Variable Transmission (CVT) is exclusively paired with an Electronic All-Wheel Drive system (AWD), making it possible to operate at all vehicle speeds. An improvement from previous generation, the rear axle motor operates proactively anytime rear torque would be beneficial to keep the vehicle on the driver's intended line, or when conditions get slippery. The AWD system uses an independent electric motor at the rear wheels, rather than a torque-distribution system in the transmission and additional driveshaft to the rear.

New to RAV4: Toyota Audio Multimedia and Gauge Cluster Tech

RAV4 for 2023 will receive some updates across all trims, as well. For 2023, all RAV4 models have the new Toyota Audio Multimedia system.

Thanks to the Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technology team, RAV4 drivers will be at the ready thanks to a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including being Over-the-Air (OTA) updatable. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect trial or subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the RAV4 has an available Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the RAV4 into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, an active Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

New for 2023, RAV4 receives upgrades to both its Multimedia and Multi-Information Display screens, as well. An 8-inch Multimedia screen now comes standard on LE/Hybrid LE, XLE/Hybrid XLE, XLE Premium/Hybrid XLE Premium, Adventure and Hybrid SE, while TRD Off-Road, Hybrid XSE, Limited/Hybrid Limited, and Prime XSE now all come standard with a new 10.5-inch Multimedia display for 2023. Also new to RAV4 for 2023 is a 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display that comes standard on Limited/Hybrid Limited and Prime XSE. The 12.3-inch display is an optional upgrade on XLE Premium/Hybrid XLE Premium, TRD Off-Road and Hybrid XSE grades. A 7-inch Multi-Information Display screen is also now standard on LE/Hybrid LE, XLE/Hybrid XLE and Hybrid SE grades.

Standard Safety

The 2023 RAV4 comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5, Toyota's suite of active safety systems. It includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection that features enhancements over the previous generation, including the ability to detect an oncoming vehicle or a pedestrian at intersections when making a turn. The Pre-Collision System is designed to detect vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists and provide audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Emergency steering assist is an additional function designed to detect pedestrians and stabilize the driver's emergency evasive steering maneuvers and help prevent lane departure.

TSS2.5 on RAV4 also includes Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Lane Departure Alert is designed to notify the driver via audible alert if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist is designed to assist the driver by providing a slight steering force to help center the vehicle in its lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 2.5 system, other standard safety features include Blind Spot Monitor, which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Rear Cross Traffic Alert can offer added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is designed to provide warning and if needed, implement brake control when there's a possibility of a collision with a stationary object or an approaching vehicle while parking. In addition to TSS 2.5, the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition is equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST). Available safety technologies include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Bird's Eye View Camera, Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) and Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB) system.

Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder also comes standard on RAV4. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

Toyota Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

RAV4 also comes with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About NEEF

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is the nation's leading organization in lifelong environmental learning, creating opportunities for people to experience and learn about the environment in ways that improve their lives and the health of the planet. Congressionally chartered in 1990 as a 501c3 nonprofit to complement the work of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), NEEF is a non-partisan, non-advocacy organization working to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to people's daily lives. Visit us at: NEEFusa.org

