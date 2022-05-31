AKC REUNITE AWARDS 200TH GRANT FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

- Grants Matched Through Adopt A K-9 Cop Program -

RALEIGH, N.C. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has given its 200th grant through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program, totaling $1.4 million in donations.

"AKC Reunite is honored to be able to provide these grants at a time when police K-9s are so valued and necessary," said Tom Sharp, President & CEO of AKC Reunite. "We thank the departments and handlers who partner with the dogs to keep our communities safe."

The 200th Adopt A K-9 Cop grant was awarded to the Pickens Police Department in Pickens, South Carolina.

The Adopt a K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. Funds are raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

The Pickens Police Department grant was sponsored by the Clemson Kennel Club.

A total of 200 Adopt a K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite

The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs. For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

View original content:

SOURCE AKC Reunite