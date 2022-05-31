ASIAN HALL OF FAME RELEASES DRAGON ZOOM MOBILE GAME

Game revenue supports women fellows in tech and entertainment

SEATTLE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance digital equity, Asian Hall of Fame releases its DRAGON ZOOM mobile game to fund Team Member Fellowships for women in tech and entertainment. The launch event is on June 18, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. PT to 3:00 at Columbia Tower Sky View Observatory in Seattle with a champagne luncheon, celebrity auction, sneak peek of new characters, and jazz concert featuring headliner Ed Roth & Friends.

Dragon Zoom Launch Party (PRNewswire)

Ed Roth is keyboardist to nine GRAMMY Award-winners including Annie Lennox and Joe Walsh of The Eagles. He is joined by Rock Deadrick (Diana Ross, Ziggy Marley) and Maki Mae (Robby Krieger, Danny Seraphine). Attendees include Global Council Chairman and Founder/CEO Monster Noel Lee, TECO Seattle Director General Daniel Chen, CEO of Commercial Banking Pacific Northwest Mary Knell of Wells Fargo, former Gates Foundation Chief Information Officer Sue Taylor, and former Washington State Senator Charlotte Kauffman.

DRAGON ZOOM features Aka and her twin brother Aya jumping through Asian-inspired landscapes to find their way home. The game was conceived by Robert Chinn Foundation Board Fellow Wilson Huynh and funded by the philanthropy to advance women in STEAM. Asian Hall of Fame will execute game marketing and brand development of the franchise.

DRAGON ZOOM founders will be honored including Wilson Huynh and Leah Long, game developer Andres Rodriguez at LemonK, Hackathon volunteers and the Robert Chinn Foundation Board of Governors. Wilson Huynh, Leah Long and David Xie are recipients of the inaugural Asian Hall of Fame Fellowship Award.

The auction showcases autographed gifts from Andrea Bocelli, The Eagles, Lady Gaga, Simon & Garfunkel, Bill Gates and specialty items from Chanel, Gucci, Hermes and St. John. More information is available at the Asian Hall of Fame website.

Media credentials may be requested here: https://www.asianhalloffame.org/credentials

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition platform that overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating public awareness of Asian contributions around the world and advancing cross-cultural narratives in underrepresented areas. Its mission promotes cultural solidarity, multiracial equity, and advocates for 4.6 billion Asians, AAPI and indigenous tribes. Year-round work supports its Brain Injury Endowment for trauma survivors, Make Hate Crime A Crime™ campaign, Tech & Entertainment Program and Team Member Fellowships.

Contact: Rochelle Srigley, rochelle@asianhalloffame.org

(PRNewsfoto/Asian Hall of Fame) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame