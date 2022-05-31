Campspot Hits Record Growth Year in 2022, Surpassing $1 Billion in Gross Bookings

Over the last year, the online marketplace processed over $1B in gross bookings made in camping reservations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campspot , the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, processed over $1B in gross bookings between May 2021 and May 2022. Campspot platform sales are generated for campground owners, the vast majority of which are small business entrepreneurs who are seeing, on average, same-park increases of 17% year over year. This milestone comes on the heels of a major resurgence of camping and outdoor travel in the last two years precipitated by the pandemic, and Campspot continues to grow as the leading destination for campers looking to discover and book their next camping experience.

Campspot offers the largest bookable inventory in the industry with over 180,000 total listings. In Q1 2022, total revenue of parks on Campspot grew by 467% over Q1 2021, and in the same time frame, traffic to the online marketplace increased by 232%. Campspot's growth – and the renewed interest in camping – is showing no signs of slowing down, with advanced bookings for summer 2022 already up nearly 48% year over year and a Campspot reservation made on average every 12 seconds.

Over the last year, a key driver of Campspot's growth has been its mobile app, which launched in spring 2021. The Campspot App offers travelers yet another fast and easy way to discover and instantly book a campground reservation with real-time inventory and guaranteed lowest prices. Today, the app has over 200,000 users and adds an average of 1,000 new users daily. Campspot's original offering, its software-as-a-service product that helps campground owners better manage bookings and grow revenue, has sustained growth as well – with over 1,800 campground parks using the Campspot Software, Campspot has secured its position as the largest software vendor for private parks in North America.

"Reaching one billion dollars in gross bookings within a 12-month timeframe is an exciting milestone, and a testament to the incredible parks and campgrounds using both the Campspot Marketplace and our reservation management software," said Michael Scheinman, CEO of Campspot. "As a company we're focused on delivering products and a user experience that meet the unique needs of campground owners and operators as well as the evolving needs of today's modern camper. This 12-month momentum is extremely encouraging as we look toward our next phase of growth."

To better serve its growing community of camping enthusiasts, this May, Campspot partnered with Pinterest to create the first-ever Campspot Outdoor Almanac , an outdoor enthusiast's guide to summer and fall 2022. The Campspot Outdoor Almanac will be released twice a year, providing campers with key trends, lifestyle and camping information, key dates and events, destinations, and more. While creating the guide, Campspot and Pinterest surfaced data that shows interest in camping is on the rise, with searches like "Camping Glamping" up 300%, "New Camper Checklist" up 200%, and "Vintage Camping'' up 76%.

