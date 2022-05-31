InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Outdoor Screen House (BMA-5624)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and comfortable way to enjoy a screen house in your backyard," said an inventor, from Haverhill, Mass., "so I invented the PULL OUT SCREEN HOUSE. My design would provide protection against pesky bugs and it could increase privacy."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to erect a screen house outside a home. In doing so, it offers a private and insect-free space. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could make an outdoor space more enjoyable. The invention features a practical design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5624, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp