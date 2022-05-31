InventHelp Inventors Develop Beverage Holder for Decks & Outdoor Spaces (CHK-182)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a hands-free method of stabilizing a favorite drink while on our deck," said one of two inventors, from Buffalo, Wy., "so we invented the RUSTIC WY BEVERAGE HOLDER. Our design would add a fashionable flair to a deck or outdoor space and it can be used while relaxing or at picnics and parties."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize a beverage cup on a deck post, rail, log style chairs or other structure. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cup holders. As a result, it ensures that your beverage is accessible and it provides added convenience and style. The invention features an attractive and adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp