Teleperformance Partners with Norah Jones, Kicks Off Annual For Fun Festival

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, has just launched its fourteenth year of the For Fun Festival, the annual contest that celebrates diversity and talent throughout Teleperformance. Employees can share their talent in the categories of music, art, dance, and TP Originals which includes creative skills such as magic tricks, standup comedy, and acrobatic performances, among others. To kick off the contest, this year the For Fun Festival has raised the bar and invited the GRAMMY award-winning legend Norah Jones to be the special musical guest. Jones, who is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her debut album "Come Away with Me," recorded an exclusive video for the For Fun Festival singing her famous hit "Don't Know Why."

(PRNewswire)

The 2022 For Fun Festival is completely digital, participants will have the chance to duet with Norah Jones or make their own music performance on TikTok or Instagram Reels. To enter the competition, participants should have an account on TikTok or Instagram, upload their unique performance, follow TP on Instagram and TikTok and add the hashtag #ForFunFestival2022.

"Every year we look forward to the For Fun Festival, and it is amazing to see our talented employees sharing their passion with us, and this year, it is an honor for us to have top-tier entertainment talent such as Norah Jones be part of 2022 For Fun Festival, as it was an unforgettable evening for all." said Luciana Cemerka, Global Vice President of Marketing, Teleperformance.

The For Fun Festival started on April 22 and will end on December 12. Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found by visiting Teleperformance on TikTok: @teleperformance_group. To learn more about Teleperformance visit www.teleperformance.com and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019 and the FTSE4Good index since 2018.

For more information visit www.teleperformance.com / Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance



FINANCIAL ANALYSTS & INVESTORS PRESS RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS

Investor relations and financial Europe Americas and Asia-Pacific

Communication department Laurent Poinsot – Karine Allouis Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE IMAGE7 TELEPERFORMANCE

Tél : +33 1 53 83 59 15 Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70 Tél : +1 801-257-5811

investor@teleperformance.com teleperformance@image7.fr mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

Teleperformance For Fun Festival (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance