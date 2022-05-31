Wi-Fiber Announces Partnership with Lux Speed for Complete SMART Connectivity Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Fiber, a smart network infrastructure provider and winner of the prestigious Smart 50 International Smart City Award, is partnering with Lux Speed to provide an end-to-end connectivity solution. Both companies are experiencing rapid expansion across the nation, with their respective enhanced fiber capabilities and growing smart city/campus deployments.

Lux Speed, headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. is a premier provider of fiber to the home and smart infrastructure. The partnership will allow Wi-Fiber to deepen its current capabilities with universities, cities, and multi-dwelling unit communities.

"The possibilities are endless", said Adair Grover, CEO of Wi-Fiber, "combining our technology with their world-class fiber infrastructure and design will allow our organization to systematically improve student experience, creating real smart cities that can extend to your individual residency, and eliminating the inadequacy of traditional cable providers. Partnering with Lux Speed truly provides a complete solution."

Michael Bertamini, CEO of Lux Speed stated: "Wi-Fiber is well known for its advanced technology and critical thinking to resolve technological constraints. We are honored to support their efforts and find ways to take their advanced AI and bring that to our client base as well. Lux Speed will continue to only partner with best of breed solution and technology providers like Wi-Fiber"

This marks another premier organization added to Lux Speed's partnerships and a major win for the Wi-Fiber team. Both organizations look forward to continuing to offer their customers the best experience in the market.

